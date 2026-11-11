Former MP Renaldo Gouws called out the South African government on X after Olympic gold medallist Tatjana Smith announced she had switched allegiance to the Netherlands

Gouws compared Smith's situation to that of a government-sponsored 'superfan' who travels to sporting events at the state's expense

Smith, who won four Olympic medals in breaststroke, cited financial disputes with Swimming South Africa as part of her decision to leave

Renaldo Gouws dragged Mama Joy into Tatjana Smith's switch of allegiance to the Netherlands. Image: Renaldo Gouws/Facebook, JoyChauke5/X, Xavier Laine/Getty Images

Source: UGC

A video of South Africa's most decorated swimmer making a tearful switch to the Netherlands has reignited a fierce debate about how the country spends its sporting budget, and former MP Renaldo Gouws has had enough.

On Wednesday, 11 November 2026, Gouws took to X to contrast the treatment of Tatjana Smith, a four-time Olympic medallist, with that of a well-known "superfan" who is reportedly sponsored by government and agencies to attend major sporting events around the world. His post featured two photos side by side: one showing a woman dressed in South African colours in a stadium, and another of Smith holding a gold medal near the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

"One of these gets sponsored to travel the world, and all her expenses are paid by the government and agencies to sit on the sidelines and hope the camera shows her for a few seconds," Gouws wrote. "The other has to swim for another country now because her own country apparently doesn't have enough money for her elite training or to reward her for the achievements and pride she's brought this nation. Make it make sense."

Tatjana Smith's switch to the Netherlands

Smith, 29, is one of South Africa's most celebrated Olympians. She claimed four Olympic breaststroke medals, including two golds, before announcing her retirement after the Paris 2024 Games. She came out of retirement in September 2026, with her sights set on the 50m breaststroke, an event making its Olympic debut at the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

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Her decision to represent the Netherlands did not come lightly. Smith had previously spoken about financial pressures, including a dispute with Swimming South Africa over prize money, as key factors that pushed her away from competing under the South African flag.

Renaldo Gouws weighed in on Tatjana Smith dumping South Africa. Image: Christian Liewig - Corbis/Corbis

Source: Getty Images

Peeps react to Gouws's post

The post resonated widely, drawing sharp responses from netizens frustrated with how public funds are allocated in sport.

@_SAFirst_ pointed to broader government spending:

"I know @GaytonMcK spent millions travelling to the World Cup in the US, with musicians. How much was that bill again?"

@ENkewu highlighted Smith's legal battles:

"There's money to fly fans, but there's no money for athletes. Swimming needs money, and she was not rewarded; she went to court for her payment."

@Jeffrey_Sonder argued:

"Public money should go toward supporting athletes who dedicate their lives to representing their country. Funding someone's trips to sit in the stands while actual athletes struggle to get proper support is a terrible use of resources."

@GerdSchX was blunter:

"Yup, aspiring to mediocrity certainly pays off in SA."

Read the post that sparked the backlash below:

Rachel Kolisi reacts to Tatjana Smith switching to Netherlands

In a related development, Briefly News reported that Rachel Kolisi, an author and social commentator, reposted an emotional video of Tatjana Smith in tears after the swimmer announced her decision to represent the Netherlands at the 2028 Olympics.

Rachel added three emojis to the post, showing support for her sister-in-law as Smith's decision continues to spark debate in South Africa.

Source: Briefly News