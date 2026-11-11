Tatjana Smith broke three championship records at a Dutch qualifying event in Rotterdam before her nationality switch was made public

The two-time Olympic gold medallist entered the competition under a local club name as her transfer had not yet been confirmed

World Aquatics has since ratified her transfer, clearing her to represent the Netherlands at a major international championship

Tatjana Smith had already returned to the pool in the Netherlands and was breaking records before her decision to leave South African swimming was made public.

The double Olympic gold medallist competed at the Dutch qualifying championships in Rotterdam last month, entering under the name of local club Zwemvereniging Westland. Her nationality transfer had not yet been finalised or publicly announced at that stage, meaning her participation drew little attention at the time.

Smith Breaks Three Records in Rotterdam

Despite the low-profile entry, the 29-year-old produced standout performances across all three breaststroke distances. She clocked 29.54 seconds in the 50m final, 1:03.92 in the 100m and 2:19.96 in the 200m, breaking championship records in each event. All three times comfortably met the qualifying standards for the World Aquatics Swimming Championships (25m) in Beijing, scheduled from 1 to 6 December.

World Aquatics has since ratified her transfer, formally clearing Smith to compete for the Netherlands at the short-course championships.

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Dutch Roots Behind the Decision

Smith's switch is rooted in personal history as much as sporting ambition. Born Tatjana Schoenmaker, she holds Dutch citizenship through her father, René Schoenmaker, who is originally from Naaldwijk in the Westland region of South Holland and emigrated to South Africa in 1989. Her parents relocated to Honselersdijk in 2021, and her younger sister, Fabiënne, also lives in the Netherlands.

Smith has said that both countries have always formed part of her identity. She previously chose South Africa at the start of her career, a decision she still regards positively, but has now opted to represent her Dutch heritage as she begins a new chapter.

KNZB Welcomes Smith to Dutch Programme

The Royal Dutch Swimming Federation (KNZB) responded swiftly to her arrival. Technical director Sjors Lommerts expressed pride at securing an athlete of Smith's standing and noted the importance of supporting her performance goals while prioritising her personal wellbeing.

Dutch media, including national broadcaster NOS, have framed her signing as a significant acquisition for the country's swimming programme.

Her departure has simultaneously renewed scrutiny of Swimming South Africa, with reports citing concerns over withheld prize money, commercial kit arrangements and the broader treatment of athletes within the federation.

Source: Briefly News