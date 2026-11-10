Olympic gold medallist Tatjana Smith has confirmed she will no longer compete under the South African flag, switching her professional allegiance to the Netherlands with immediate effect.

Smith made the announcement via a video statement, citing the need for greater high-performance support, financial stability, and a more sustainable path forward in her swimming career. The 29-year-old had previously aired concerns about her treatment by Swimming South Africa in an interview on Carte Blanche.

**How Smith Qualifies to Represent the Netherlands**

Her eligibility for the Netherlands comes through her father, René, who was born in Naaldwijk before emigrating to South Africa in 1989. After settling there, he met his wife Renske, and the couple raised two daughters, Tatjana and her sister Fabienne, in Johannesburg. In 2021, her parents and sibling relocated to the Netherlands permanently. Because of René's birthplace, Smith holds dual South African and Dutch citizenship.

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Smith was clear that she has not renounced her South African citizenship and has no plans to relocate permanently to the Netherlands. She also stressed that the decision does not diminish the pride she felt representing South Africa throughout her career.

**What Happens to Her Olympic Medals?**

Smith's medal haul for South Africa remains intact and will not be transferred to her new nation. At the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, she claimed gold in the 200m breaststroke and silver in the 100m breaststroke. At the 2024 Paris Olympics, she reversed that outcome, winning gold in the 100m breaststroke and silver in the 200m breaststroke.

Those four Olympic medals remain South African accolades. Any results she achieves from this point forward will be credited to the Netherlands.

Smith, whose sister-in-law is Rachel Kolisi, had announced her retirement in 2024 before returning to international competition. Her switch comes at a significant moment, with the sporting world watching closely to see what she can achieve under her new national banner.

Source: Briefly News