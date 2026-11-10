Rachel Kolisi, author and social commentator, reposted a video of Tatjana Smith in tears after the swimmer made a major Olympic announcement

South Africa's most decorated Olympian, Tatjana Smith, revealed she will represent the Netherlands at the 2028 Olympic Games

Smith, who holds dual citizenship, made the announcement shortly after returning from retirement and amid a legal battle with Swimming South Africa

Rachel Kolisi weighed in on a video of Tatjana Smith announcing her switch to the Netherlands for the 2028 Olympics. Image: rachelkolisi/Instagram, Christian Liewig - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Source: UGC

South Africa's most decorated Olympian has stunned the country with a bombshell announcement, and her sister-in-law Rachel Kolisi has weighed in. The author and social commentator took to her Instagram stories to repost a tearful video of Tatjana Smith, overlaying it with three goat emojis on Tuesday, 10 November 2026.

The clip, which originally appeared on Smith's own social media, shows the breaststroke specialist visibly emotional as she broke the news that she will compete under the Dutch flag at the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles. Tatjana is married to Joel Smith, Rachel Kolisi's brother, following their November 2023 wedding.

Tatjana Smith's shock switch to the Netherlands

Smith, who holds dual South African and Dutch citizenship, earned four Olympic medals across the last two Games, including two gold and two silver. She retired from competitive swimming in 2024 before announcing her return to the sport in September 2026.

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The four-time Olympic medallist said she believed she could learn from the Dutch swimming system and hoped to bring some of that expertise back to South Africa. She also confirmed that she would continue to live and train on home soil despite the nationality switch.

Smith's legal battle with Swimming South Africa

Smith's return to the pool has not been without controversy. Alongside her competitive comeback, she has been fighting a legal dispute against Swimming South Africa (SSA) over unpaid interest on prize money the federation withheld for a year following the 2023 World Championships.

The legal battle has cast a shadow over her relationship with the governing body, adding context to her decision to align herself with the Netherlands going forward. Despite the friction, Smith stressed that her goal remains tied to growing the sport in her home country.

Rachel's repost, complete with the goat emojis, signals her support for her sister-in-law's decision, even as the announcement continues to divide opinion across South Africa.

Rachel Kolisi broke her silence after Tatjana Smith switched her allegiance to the Netherlands. Image: rachelkolisi

Source: Instagram

Bonang Matheba reacts to R76 million DSAC irregular expenditure

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Bonang Matheba took to social media after reports emerged about the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture's R76 million irregular expenditure.

The media personality followed up her initial reaction with a stark warning about the state of governance in South Africa's creative sector.

Source: Briefly News