Tatjana Smith has opened up about the personal decision behind her latest career move, with her South African fans having plenty to reflect on

The Olympic champion's return to competitive swimming has taken an unexpected direction, with another major international challenge now awaiting her

Smith has explained why her next Olympic dream looks different, while revealing what her connection to South Africa will mean going forward

Tatjana Smith has announced that she will represent the Netherlands in swimming. Image: Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Tatjana Smith has confirmed that she will represent the Netherlands in the next chapter of her swimming career, changing her international allegiance ahead of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games. The 29-year-old made the announcement on Tuesday, 10 November 2026, through an emotional Instagram post, explaining that the decision came from the heart and reflected a personal connection to both countries.

Smith holds dual South African and Dutch citizenship. She explained that her Dutch heritage had always been part of her identity, but representing the European country will allow her to experience that connection in a different way.

The Olympic champion also reflected on what wearing South Africa's colours had meant to her, describing it as the fulfilment of a childhood ambition.

“Representing South Africa at the Olympic Games was my biggest childhood dream. To have lived that dream and won four Olympic medals is something I will always treasure,” she wrote.

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Smith added that both countries had always been part of who she was. She expressed gratitude to the South African swimming community, her coaches and the supporters who had followed her journey.

A new chapter, not a goodbye

Smith's decision does not mean she will leave South Africa. She intends to remain based in the country and continue training with the team that has supported her throughout her swimming career.

She also explained that her return to competitive swimming was not driven by a need to prove herself after achieving so much internationally. Instead, she wanted to rediscover her enjoyment of the sport, challenge herself and find out what else she could accomplish.

Representing the Netherlands will give her an opportunity to experience a different high-performance swimming environment. She is looking forward to joining the Dutch team at international competitions and training camps.

Her first international assignment under the Dutch flag is expected to be the World Aquatics Swimming Championships (25m) in Beijing, China, from 1 to 6 December 2026, NOS reports.

From retirement to another Olympic challenge

Smith initially retired after the Paris 2024 Olympics, where she won gold in the 100m breaststroke and silver in the 200m breaststroke. She had achieved the reverse combination at Tokyo 2020, winning gold in the 200m and silver in the 100m event.

Those performances earned her four Olympic medals across two Games, placing her alongside Chad le Clos as South Africa's joint most decorated Olympian. Le Clos also has four Olympic medals, comprising one gold and three silvers.

After stepping away from competitive swimming, Smith eventually decided to return to the pool. She competed at the South African Short Course Championships in Pietermaritzburg in September 2026, winning the 50m breaststroke in 29.50 seconds.

Her announcement has attracted messages of support from South African fans, many of whom have emphasised that her achievements will remain part of the country's sporting history.

Smith's four Olympic medals remain a significant part of South African sporting history. Her next challenge will be to build on that remarkable record while pursuing another Olympic opportunity, this time representing the Netherlands at Los Angeles 2028.

See Tatjana Smith's original announcement on Instagram

Tatjana Smith's previous concerns about swimming costs

Briefly News previously reported that Tatjana Smith had spoken candidly about the financial sacrifices behind her swimming career, revealing that her parents and support network had invested approximately R10 million over 16 years to help her reach the top.

The Olympic champion's comments have resurfaced amid questions about Swimming South Africa's financial demands on athletes selected for the Beijing World Short Course Championships. Some swimmers face payments of up to R55,000 to secure their places, adding another dimension to the challenges facing South African swimming.

Source: Briefly News