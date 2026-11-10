Percy Tau linked up with Mamelodi Sundowns' training session on Tuesday, months after parting ways with his Vietnamese club

The former Bafana Bafana attacker had been spotted watching Sundowns at Loftus Versfeld just two days before joining their sessions

Sources indicate the training arrangement is not tied to a permanent deal, with Tau still searching for his next club as he's being linked with Kaizer Chiefs

Former Bafana Bafana star Percy Tau has been spotted training with Mamelodi Sundowns, raising speculation about a possible return to the Tshwane club where he made his name.

FARPost confirmed that Tau joined head coach Miguel Cardoso's squad for a session on Tuesday morning, having previously been working out independently to maintain his fitness. The 30-year-old has been without a club since departing Vietnamese outfit Thep Xanh Nam Dinh FC in May 2026.

Tau Watching From the Stands Before Joining Sessions

The development follows Tau's appearance in the VIP section at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Sunday, where he watched Sundowns suffer a 3-1 defeat to USM Alger in the CAF Super Cup final. During the halftime break, he was seen in conversation with several players who were not part of the matchday squad.

Sources close to the situation indicate that the training arrangement is intended solely to keep Tau match-fit as he continues to explore his options. There is currently no indication that he is on the verge of signing a permanent deal with the Pretoria-based side.

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The former Al Ahly star is currently being linked with Kaizer Chiefs, alongside Thembinkosi Lorch, who recently left his club too.

Tau previously thrived at Sundowns under coach Pitso Mosimane, winning two domestic league titles and the 2016 CAF Champions League. His 2017/18 season was particularly decorated, earning him both the Lesley Manyathela Golden Boot and the PSL Footballer of the Year award.

A Career Spanning Europe, Egypt and Beyond

His performances in Chloorkop earned him a move to Brighton and Hove Albion in July 2018, though work-permit restrictions delayed his Premier League debut and led to loan spells at Union SG, Club Brugge and Anderlecht in Belgium.

In August 2021, Tau joined Egyptian giants Al Ahly, where he claimed two CAF Champions League titles and was named the 2023 CAF Interclub Player of the Year. He subsequently had a stint with Qatar SC before his move to Vietnam.

At international level, Tau has represented Bafana Bafana since his senior debut in 2015 and played a key role in South Africa's third-place finish at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

He remains a free agent, with his next permanent destination still undecided.

Source: Briefly News