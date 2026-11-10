Woolworths Food opened its first standalone food store in Tzaneen, taking over the former Food Lover's Market premises at the Tzaneen Lifestyle Centre

The opening forms part of a major retail expansion at the centre, which includes plans to add over 20,000 m² of new shopping space

Woolworths is doubling down on its Food division as its broader business faces pressure from weak results in its Australian operations and fashion segments

Employees at the entrance of the new Woolworths Food store celebrating. Images: DailyInvestorZA/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Woolworths Food has opened a first-of-its-kind standalone store in Tzaneen, Limpopo, marking a significant milestone for the retail brand in the region. The new store occupies the former Food Lover's Market space at the Tzaneen Lifestyle Centre.

According to reports, the opening comes at the same time as a sweeping expansion by co-owner Resilient REIT, which has plans to grow the centre by more than 20,000 m² of retail space. As part of that redevelopment, the existing Checkers outlet is set to be converted into a Checkers Hyper, while new retailers including Pick n Pay, Coricraft, and @home are expected to join the centre. The move is aimed at giving Tzaneen residents more shopping options without needing to travel as far as Polokwane.

Woolworths bets big on food

The Tzaneen launch fits neatly into Woolworths' wider push to make its Food division the core of its business. The strategy follows underwhelming results from its Australian operations and its Fashion, Beauty and Home segment.

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For the 52 weeks ending June 2026, Woolworths Food posted a 5.55% increase in revenue, with its Woolies Dash delivery service standing out as a bright spot, recording a 19.6% surge. Despite the top-line growth, profit before tax dipped by 1.13%, largely due to investment in its supply chain and rising fuel costs.

Stiff competition from Checkers

The road ahead is not without challenges. Analysts have pointed out that Woolworths faces growing pressure to hold on to its premium grocery market position, particularly as Shoprite's Checkers continues to expand its upmarket store footprint and ramp up its Sixty60 delivery service. The rivalry between the two retailers is intensifying, with both competing for a similar group of South African consumers.

For Tzaneen residents, though, the immediate news is straightforward: a wider range of quality food options has arrived on their doorstep.

See the post below:

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recently reported on a side-by-side comparison of two gold sandals, one from Woolworths and one from Mr Price. Three colleagues put Checkers, Woolworths and Pick n Pay to the test in a grocery basket showdown at Rosebank Mall.

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Source: Briefly News