President Cyril Ramaphosa approved salary hikes of between 3.5% and 4% for public office-bearers

Judges, magistrates and traditional leaders will also receive an increase of 4% from April 2027

The president's decision to increase salaries drew sharp criticism from South Africans on social media

President Cyril Ramaphosa approved salary increases for public office-bearers, sparking anger online. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson/ RapidEye

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has spent a decade reporting on South Africa's political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG — President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed off on salary increases for public office-bearers ranging between 3.5% and 4%, effective from April 2027.

The decision follows recommendations made by the Independent Commission for the Remuneration of Public Office-Bearers, which cited the country's prevailing economic conditions in determining the adjustment.

The increases apply across a broad range of public roles, including cabinet ministers, members of parliament, provincial premiers and leaders of opposition parties.

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How much will office-bearers earn?

Under the new salary structure, the President's annual remuneration will rise from approximately R3.45 million to around R3.57 million. The Deputy President, Speaker of the National Assembly and Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces will move from roughly R3.29 million to R3.40 million.

Cabinet ministers will see their packages increase from about R2.79 million to R2.88 million, while deputy ministers will go from R2.29 million to R2.37 million. Premiers will earn approximately R2.72 million, up from R2.63 million. An ordinary Member of Parliament's or NCOP delegate's annual salary will rise from R1.32 million to R1.37 million.

Judges, magistrates, traditional leaders and members of independent constitutional institutions will also receive the higher 4% adjustment.

South Africans react with anger

The announcement drew an immediate and largely hostile response on social media. Many users questioned the basis for the increases given widespread concerns about public service delivery and unemployment.

@SipheleleM85344 wrote:

"Meanwhile, public health is on its knees, no medication in public hospitals."

@matiase_cynthia said:

"The president is rewarding his and the Cabinet's incompetence. This is why they must all go. Increase based on what performance?"

@ThoughtsRhymes asked:

"While unemployment is increasing? How selfish of him? They don't deserve a cent without an economy that creates jobs."

@koosdebeer4 stated:

"Public office-bearers' required salary reductions never increase for performing worse than expected."

@EducNurture remarked:

"If tone deaf was a government."

@VincentKhanyis1 added:

"This president is heartless on what basis performance review. Senzo is sitting at home doing nothing, absolutely nothing."

Some councillors to receive once-off payment

Briefly News also highlighted facts about once-off gratuity payments for South African councillors who lose their seats in the 2026 local government elections.

The maximum payment could equal three months’ salary, which equates to as much as R155,000 for some councillors.

South Africans questioned why former office-bearers should receive support unavailable to other workers.

Source: Briefly News