Jesse Kriel and Malcolm Marx both reached 95 Springbok caps after featuring in the Boks' 66-7 demolition of Italy

The duo are projected to hit the milestone 100th cap in 2027, with several Tests standing between them and the elite club

Pieter-Steph du Toit is the most recent Springbok to reach the century mark, becoming the 11th centurion in August 2026

Two of South Africa's most experienced players are closing in on one of rugby's most prestigious individual milestones. Jesse Kriel and Malcolm Marx now have 95 Springbok caps each, putting them firmly within reach of the coveted centurion mark.

Both veterans were named in Rassie Erasmus' starting line-up for the Nations Championship clash against Italy on 7 November. Kriel lined up at centre while Marx took his familiar spot at hooker, and the Springboks delivered a commanding performance, routing the Italians 66-7. Marx crossed for two tries in the rout, further extending his record as South Africa's highest try-scoring forward. Kriel did not add to his tally but was solid throughout on both sides of the ball.

When could the milestone come?

South Africa have three matches left in this year's Nations Championship. They travel to Paris to face France on 13 November, then meet Ireland on 21 November, before the competition wraps up with a finals weekend at Twickenham in London from 29 November. Should both men play in all three remaining fixtures, they would finish 2026 on 98 caps apiece.

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Their path to 100 therefore runs through 2027. South Africa Rugby has confirmed a pre-Rugby World Cup friendly against Fiji in Australia, and the Springboks are also expected to play Tests during the July international window. Those fixtures could be enough for Kriel and Marx to reach the landmark before the World Cup even begins. If not, the pool stage provides further opportunity, with South Africa scheduled to face Italy, Georgia, and Romania between 1 and 17 October 2027.

A place in Springbok history

Percy Montgomery became the first Springbok to reach 100 caps back in 2008. Victor Matfield and John Smit followed in 2010, with Bryan Habana and Jean de Villiers both reaching the mark in 2014.

Tendai Mtawarira joined the club in 2018, Eben Etzebeth in 2022, and Willie le Roux and Siya Kolisi both achieved the feat in 2025. Damian de Allende and Pieter-Steph du Toit completed the list in 2026, with du Toit earning his 100th cap during the 33-26 victory over the All Blacks at Cape Town Stadium in August.

If Kriel and Marx reach the milestone together, they would become the 12th and 13th players in Springbok history to do so.

Several other squad members are also working their way towards the century. Handré Pollard sits on 88 caps, Franco Mostert on 86, and Bongi Mbonambi on 82. With the 2027 Rugby World Cup on the horizon, the centurions club looks set to grow considerably in the seasons ahead.

Source: Briefly News