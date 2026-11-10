The Foster Triplets shared a video about a chaotic airport mix-up after facial recognition technology confused two identical sisters for the same person

An airline agent pulled one of the triplets out of the boarding queue and demanded proof she was not already on the plane

The singing trio turned the travel mishap into a full musical retelling that left social media users in stitches

An identical triplet was stopped while boarding at an airport after facial recognition scanners confused her with her sister. Image: @thefostertriplets

Source: Instagram

US singing trio The Foster Triplets had the internet in a chokehold after turning a frustrating airport mix-up into an unexpected musical performance on 23 September 2026. The three sisters were queuing for a domestic flight in the United States when things went sideways at the gate.

Two of them had already passed through the facial recognition scanner while the third slipped away for a quick restroom break. When she returned and stepped up to the automated scanner, the system flagged an error, insisting the passenger was already aboard the aircraft. An airline agent promptly pulled her aside for further inspection. She then had to produce her passport and photographic evidence to prove she was one of three identical triplets, and that her sibling had scanned through before her.

When biometrics meet identical triplets

Rather than let the frustration simmer, the sisters channelled the whole ordeal into a theatrical musical retelling that quickly spread across social media. Their harmonies, dramatic delivery, and storytelling had viewers comparing them to Broadway performers. The clip shared on the Instagram account @thefostertriplets showcased one of the more unexpected limitations of modern biometric security systems. Facial recognition technology has become standard at many airports, but identical siblings remain a genuine challenge for automated scanners that rely on distinguishing individual facial features.

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Watch the Foster Triplets' musical airport recap in the Instagram reel below:

Viewers react to the Foster Triplets' clip

The comments section filled up fast, with viewers celebrating both the sisters' talent and the absurdity of the situation:

@cjandcori wrote:

"Oh my gosh, oh my gosh 🤩. I cannot wait to show this to my Cori tomorrow! She is going to love this! Y'all are just fabulous."

@leslieannlyons said:

"This is 100% Broadway storytelling. Love it! 🧡"

@thuso.mbedu commented:

"Why was I smiling throughout 🥮?"

@sbunoah asked:

"What in the destiny's child is going on here 🎀?"

@shine_inc added:

"It's giving Hercules singers 🎬 🔥 💜."

@jrpsalms shared:

"They're so talented. Funny too 🎯. Also, this had me cracking up too, lol. Why does she do this?"

Other airport-related articles

Briefly News reported that a South African airline worker shared a video revealing that he had never flown on an aeroplane despite being employed in the aviation sector.

reported that a South African airline worker shared a video revealing that he had never flown on an aeroplane despite being employed in the aviation sector. A FlySafair flight experienced significant delays at Cape Town International Airport after an airport passenger stair truck crashed into the wing of the parked aircraft on the tarmac.

A SAA cabin crew member was filmed greeting passengers in six different South African languages, including a touch of slang to show the airline's commitment to providing excellent service.

Source: Briefly News