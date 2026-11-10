South Africans whose SASSA SRD grant applications were rejected can lodge an appeal within 30 to 90 days

The Independent Tribunal for Social Assistance Appeals reviews each rejection against an income threshold of R350 per month

Applicants who miss appealing for specific months risk having the original rejection stand permanently

SASSA officials assisting SASSA grant recipients. Images: SASSANewsZA/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Having your SASSA Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant application turned down does not have to be the end of the road. South Africans who disagree with a rejection have the right to challenge the decision through a formal appeals process.

The body responsible for reviewing these cases is the Independent Tribunal for Social Assistance Appeals (ITSAA), which operates under section 18 of the Social Assistance Act, 2004. Applicants have between 30 and 90 days from the date of rejection to submit an appeal.

How to submit your SASSA SRD appeal

The process takes place on the SRD DSD Appeal Electronic Platform. Before submitting, applicants should confirm that all personal details listed on the platform are accurate and up to date, paying particular attention to contact information. Keeping these details current is important because, should an appeal succeed, correct information is needed to initiate payment.

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Once details are verified, applicants must agree to the Declaration and Consent clauses before submitting. One critical point to note: because SASSA assesses applications on a monthly basis, a separate appeal must be filed for each month that was rejected. Failing to appeal for a specific month means the original decision for that month will remain in place.

What happens after you appeal

The ITSAA reviews each case by examining SASSA records, bank means checks, and income databases. The qualifying threshold is a monthly income of R350. The Tribunal then notifies appellants of the outcome electronically, and this process can take between 60 and 90 days.

It is worth knowing that the Tribunal's decision is final at an administrative level. Applicants who remain dissatisfied after the Tribunal's ruling have 180 days to take the matter to the High Court for judicial review under the Promotion of Administrative Justice Act, 2000.

For assistance or enquiries, the Tribunal can be reached by telephone on 012 312 7727, by email at grantappeals@dsd.gov.za, or by fax on 086 534 3124 or 086 216 371.

The SASSA logo on a board above the office building. Images: SASSANewsZA/Facebook

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More on SASSA grants

Briefly News recently reported on the official calculation behind some pensioners’ Old-Age Grant amounts.

recently reported on the official calculation behind some pensioners’ Old-Age Grant amounts. SASSA has set out its rules for updating banking details on the SRD grant.

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana has given an update on 2027 SASSA grant increases.

Source: Briefly News