The Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport launched a debt relief scheme for motorists owing more than R3,000 in vehicle licence arrears and penalties

Qualifying applicants must pay a 30% upfront deposit, with the remaining balance spread across monthly instalments over up to ten months

Both individual motorists and registered businesses can apply, but each category carries a specific set of documentation requirements

Motorists have been offered a way to pay off their license debt. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

GAUTENG — Motorists in Gauteng with outstanding vehicle licence debt of more than R3,000 now have access to a structured repayment programme introduced by the Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport.

According to The South African, the initiative is open to both private individuals and registered businesses that have accumulated arrears and penalties on motor vehicle licences. It is designed to give qualifying applicants a formal pathway to settle their debt without having to pay the full amount upfront.

How the payment arrangement works

Applicants approved for the scheme must pay a deposit equivalent to 30% of their total outstanding arrears and penalties before entering into any agreement. Administrative licensing fees and traffic infringements are excluded from this calculation. The balance is then repaid in monthly instalments over a period not exceeding ten months.

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Eligible individuals are required to bring an original South African identity document, smart ID, or a foreign identity document. Passports are explicitly not accepted. Applicants must also provide a valid Traffic Register Number, current contact details, and proof of residence issued within the past three months, such as a utility bill or a bank statement from an official financial institution.

Motorists can pay their licence debts in instalments. Image: Nigel Jared

Source: Getty Images

What businesses must submit

Corporate applicants face a broader set of requirements. All company directors present at the time of contract signing must produce original identification documents. Where a single representative attends on behalf of the business, a written authorisation letter signed by every listed director is compulsory.

Businesses must further present either a CIPC or CIPRO registration certificate, proof of business address dated within the previous three months, and a valid Traffic Register Number.

The department, which recently piloted a new driver's licence system in the province, has framed the scheme as a measure to reduce the volume of outstanding provincial road transport debt while simultaneously providing non-compliant vehicle owners with a manageable route to regularising their status.

Barbara Creecy rejects proposed fuel levy

In a related article, Briefly News reported on Transport Minister Barbara Creecy’s decision not to support a proposed 33% increase in the Road Accident Fund fuel levy, which would raise it from R2.25 to R3.00 per litre.

The RAF is under pressure to address serious financial deficits, but the department says it will focus on internal reforms instead of adding to motorists’ costs. A separate proposal to charge a levy through vehicle registrations and licence renewals, including for electric vehicles, remains under consideration.

Source: Briefly News