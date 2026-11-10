Rassie Erasmus was interrupted by a South African voter education advert during his press conference in France

The unexpected message played just five days after the country's local government elections

The Springboks coach was discussing France's possible flyhalf options ahead of Friday's Nations Championship clash

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus experienced an unexpected interruption while addressing the media ahead of South Africa's Nations Championship clash against France, when a South African local government elections advert suddenly played during his press conference.

Erasmus was speaking on Monday, 9 November, following the announcement of his team for Friday's encounter at the Stade de France in Paris. However, the discussion briefly took an unexpected turn when a voter education message interrupted his answer.

Rassie Erasmus interrupted by elections advert

A video of the moment, shared by The Big Fixture on Instagram, showed Erasmus speaking about player selection when an advert promoting the 2026 Local Government Elections began playing.

"Local government elections 2026. Voter education minute. Service delivery and knowing your rights. Water, electricity, safe roads. These aren't favours from leaders," the message said.

A voice on the call subsequently apologised and asked participants to keep their microphones muted.

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Erasmus paused briefly before resuming his answer, seemingly unfazed by the interruption.

The timing made the incident particularly amusing for South African viewers, as the country's local government elections had taken place just five days earlier, on Wednesday, 4 November.

Watch the hilarious moment in the post below on Instagram.

Rassie Erasmus discusses Springboks' preparations for France

Away from the unexpected interruption, Erasmus was focused on South Africa's preparations for a challenging encounter against France. The Springboks coach discussed his expectations of the French side, particularly following the injury to flyhalf Romain Ntamack during their 54-17 victory over Fiji on Saturday, 7 November.

Erasmus suggested that France could opt for a more mobile and physically imposing team, with centre Kalvin Gourgues among the players who could be considered for the flyhalf position.

The Springboks are preparing for their fifth-round Nations Championship encounter against Les Bleus on Friday, 13 November.

South Africa will then travel to Dublin to face Ireland at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday, 21 November, as they continue their European campaign.

Source: Briefly News