Soapie fans recently slammed Tshedza Pictures, which produced The Four of Us

The latest eTV telenovela replaced Scandal!, which was canned after more than 20 years

South Africans took to social media on Monday, 9 November 2026, to reveal that they don't want a second season

Soapie fans boycott Tshedza Pictures' 'The Four of Us'. Image: etvscandal

Source: Youtube

South African soapie viewers recently took to social media to drag Tshedza Pictures' latest telenovela The Four of Us, which replaced Scandal!

The show, which stars top South African actors Sindi Dlathu, Thembinkosi Mthembu, and Sdumo Mtshali, recently made headlines when House of Zwide's Thato Dithebe joined the show.

A soapie fan Ndux_M, dragged Tshedza Pictures on her X account on Monday, 9 November 2026.

"Your show really s*cks, shame," she wrote.

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Soapie fans boycott telenovela

@PhilaMiller wrote:

"They lost me at Bobi being released from prison. That storyline sa ntsiki that they threw in? Busanis solar business kwathuleka ngayo."

@Black_Bunnyyyy reacted:

"They thought adding many famous faces was gonna distract us."

@PeeloveNxumalo said:

"Glad I quit after the first 4 episodes. It was whack from the beginning."

@ndux_m wrote:

"I had high hopes for the show."

@LifeLove87100 replied:

"It wasn't good to begin with, but it's getting worse and worse. A shame because the cast is phenomenal. The writers really fumbled this."

@u_gabhadiya responded:

"Papi’s house, mara he has that much cash?"

@_Big_Guy_4x4_ said:

"At least someone said it. This show s*cks. A-list actors but a horrible storyline. It's like watching a high-school play."

@Sir_Boh wrote:

"Hope we won't have season 2."

Tshedza Pictures' latest telenovela 'The Four of Us' replaced Scandal!. Image: etvscandal

Source: Instagram

Jackie Phamotse slams The 4 of Us show: 'Script Is Shameful'

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that author Jackie Phamotse shared her review of e.TV's new telenovela The 4 of Us, which also streams on Netflix.

The 4 Of Us replaced the long-running Scandal! on e.tv from 29 June 2026, and it stars Sindi Dlathu and Sdumo Mtshali.

Viewers echoed Jackie's sentiments, with many stating that even their love for the actors couldn't keep them watching past the first episodes.

Source: Briefly News