Photos shared on X on 9 November 2026 showed Black Coffee at his scenic farmhouse in the KZN Midlands

The Grammy-winning DJ was spotted next to a rare Bentley Brooklands luxury car on the farm property

The post sparked a lively conversation online, with fans comparing the KZN Midlands to Stellenbosch

DJ Black Coffee flaunted a car worth over R2 million amid claims that MySol is richer than him. Image: Thaddaeus McAdams

Source: Getty Images

DJ Black Coffee is giving fans a rare glimpse into his life away from the decks, and the setting is nothing short of spectacular.

Photos posted by music and entertainment blogger @sahiphop_piano on Monday, 9 November 2026, show the world-renowned South African DJ at what appears to be his private farmhouse tucked into the rolling hills of the KZN Midlands. In one image, a figure overlooks lush green mountain valleys stretching out into the distance. In another, two people stand beside a sleek black luxury car on the farm property, which fans quickly identified as a Bentley Brooklands.

The Bentley Brooklands is one of the rarest and most exclusive grand tourers ever produced, with only 550 units manufactured. It's the kind of car that turns heads even at a Midlands farmhouse.

DJ Black Coffee's KZN Midlands retreat

The photos sparked genuine admiration for the location itself, with several users pointing out that the KZN Midlands is criminally underrated as a prestige destination. The expansive views, misty peaks and lush greenery on display had fans asking why the area does not receive the same recognition as the Western Cape's Stellenbosch winelands.

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The post also prompted some tongue-in-cheek commentary about the contrast between farm life and the Bentley parked on the property, with some users joking about the absence of cattle, goats and tractors.

See the photos that got everyone talking below:

Fans react to the luxe farm life

The post drew plenty of responses from across the internet. Here is what people had to say:

@osiristhe1 gushed:

"Bentley Brooklands 🔥🥹👌🏽 I still remember when Jeremy Clarkson reviewed this on Top Gear."

@Menziwa__ shared:

"I don't understand why Midlands is not hyped like Stellenbosch; those places are top tier."

@February_XV remarked:

"The other guy thinks this is AI. He is probably somewhere at Sun City with bodyguards right now doing nothing"

@Mahlorist said:

"That fam is already destroyed. Bentley on the farm instead of tractors, Toyota bakkies, etc?"

@pataderp argued:

"Midlands is not thorn trees. That is probably up near Okhahlamba."

@swordinc asked:

"Where are the goats and cattle... at least a Zulu chicken?"

DJ Black Coffee flaunted a R2 million-plus car at his KZN Midlands farm amid MySol wealth comparisons. Image: Shane Anthony Sinclair

Source: Getty Images

DJ Black Coffee responds to claim MySol is richer

The display of wealth comes after Briefly News reported that DJ Black Coffee fired back at an X user who claimed that North West mining magnate MySol has more money than him.

The comparison caught fire partly because of recent reports that MySol purchased a R220 million Cape Town mansion outright in cash, with the property reportedly situated right next door to Black Coffee's own home in the upscale area.

Source: Briefly News