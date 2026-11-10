Footage from FonCity 2026 at Sun City Resort captured Ndile joining Dlala Thukzin on stage during the DJ's live set

Ndile later apologised to Dlala Thukzin, with reports suggesting he was drunk when the interruption took place

The clip sparked a heated debate online, with peeps divided over whether the incident was harmless fun or unacceptable behaviour

Ndile broke his silence after interrupting Dlala Thukzin's performance at FonCity 2026. Image: dlalathukzin/Instagram, i.amndile/TikTok

Source: UGC

Not everyone left FonCity 2026 talking about the music alone. A clip circulating on X has peeps buzzing after content creator Ndile interrupted Dlala Thukzin mid-set at the event, with the incident drawing both laughs and sharp criticism online.

The footage, shared by music blogger @PianoConnectSA, shows two figures sharing a moment behind the DJ booth, bathed in deep red stage lighting, before cutting to a wide shot of a packed, electric crowd at what appeared to be an indoor concert. The overall mood in the arena was celebratory, making Ndile's on-stage appearance all the more unexpected.

FonCity 2026, also known as the Sun City Takeover, ran from 6 to 9 November 2026 at the Sun City Resort in South Africa and was organised by HomeComing Events. Dlala Thukzin was among the performers, and it was during his set that Ndile stepped onto the stage uninvited. According to his apology video, Ndile said he was drunk at the time.

Netizens divided over the stunt

The clips quickly found their way onto timelines and split social media users right down the middle. Some felt the moment was blown out of proportion, while others were firmly unimpressed.

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@ZuluUnchained wrote:

"I'm really starting to get annoyed by the so-called content creators; imagine people paid to watch a DJ doing his craft, only for a loudmouth piece who normally plays around a camera when he's bored to disturb while the set is on."

@DON304king pushed back:

"That wasn't even that serious, y'all are just too strict."

@Sibonelo_Mbeje raised a health concern, writing:

"If we go easy on him because 'he was drunk', he will do it again. Dude is consuming alcohol, further putting himself at risk of catching the biggest heart attack in history."

@_Lehlohonolo_7 pointed the finger at event staff: "Where was security? Why is everyone allowed to go on stage? Event organisers?"

@zeek50101 kept it brief:

"Sies… what behaviour is this? Content creators are really cringe."

@Miss_tee991 came to Ndile's defence:

"You people need to chill, it was just people having fun. Not everything has to be taken seriously... Just innocent fun. Some of you like to act like cream of the crop, honestly... 🙄🙄"

Watch the videos that set off the debate below:

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Source: Briefly News