Oscar Mbo’s video teasing Dlala Thukzin about his height has gone viral, leaving social media users in stitches

Fans reacted to the clip, with some joking about Oscar’s height, while others expressed concern over potential body-shaming

Dlala Thukzin’s 28th birthday party on 26 April 2025 featured several big names in the South African music scene, including Kabza De Small and DJ Stokie

A video of Oscar Mbo making fun of fellow musician Dlala Thukzin over his height has left social media users rolling on the floor with laughter. Social media users asked how short Dlala Thukzin really is.

Oscar Mbo teased Dlala Thukzin about his height in a new video. Image: @dlalathukzin and @oscarmbo

Source: Instagram

Oscar Mbo jokes about Dlala Thukzin's height

Haibo! How short is Dlala Thukzin, or how tall is Oscar Mbo? A video of the Yes God singer alongside Dlala Thukzin at his birthday party has gone viral on social media.

In the video shared on the microblogging platform X, formerly Twitter, by a user with the handle @PianoConnectSA, Oscar Mbo could be seen teasing the iPlan hitmaker about his height.

Watch the clip below:

Fans react to Oscar Mbo and Dlala Thukzin's video

Social media users shared hilarious reactions to the video. Many jokingly called out Oscar Mbo for embarrassing Dlala Thukzin over his height.

However, some fans found the video sensitive as they pointed out that Oscar was body-shaming his colleague in the clip.

@LevyOfentsePutu said:

"I know Oscar is tall, but Dlala is really short man 🤣🤣🤣🤣"

@supernova_kr commented:

"Why are South African men so short?"

@_Lembz added:

"This is a worse violation than @Solphendukaa lifting @MagleraDoeBoy."

@Ronald_Zwide wrote:

"This is exactly why Maglera had a problem with Sol Phenduka 😂😂😂"

@AnelisaJiyane added:

"This is how my best friend and I look next to each other 😂"

@Katlegoo_ noted:

"Any joke about something people can’t change about themselves is wrong."

@ThabangMoganet1 said:

"Body shaming?"

A video of Oscar Mbo teasing Dlala Thukzin about his height has gone viral online. Image: @dlalathukzin

Source: Instagram

A look inside Dlala Thukzin's star-studded birthday party

Dlala Thukzin pulled out all the stops for his star-studded 28th birthday party on Saturday, 26 April 2025. Videos from the lush event have been making rounds on social media, leaving fans in awe of the stars who attended the event.

Although the star has been hanging out with top stars like Babes Wodumo, who has appreciated him in public, fans were shocked to see South African music heavyweights, including Kabza De Small, Oscar Mbo, and DJ Stokie, at his birthday celebrations.

Dlala Thukzin creates secret studio camp

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that popular Gqom DJ and music producer Dlala Thukzin is headed to the studio to cook up more heat.

It is a new year, and Dlala Thukzin is getting ready to take over the dance floors once more. Following the success of his trilogy Permanent Music EP and the highly successful album, Finally Famous Too, Dlala Thukzin is looking to return to the studio and cook up another storm. According to TshisaLIVE, Thukzin is preparing to spend eight days at his secret studio camp as he works on new songs.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News