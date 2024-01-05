Babes Wodumo recently penned a heartfelt appreciation post for fellow artist Dlala Thukzin

Babes Wodumo's Instagram tribute, featuring throwback photos and emotional reminiscing, moved many on social media

The post highlighted their collaborative successes in the Gqom genre and expressed pride in Dlala Thukzin's personal and professional growth

South African singer and dancer Babes Wodumo recently penned a lengthy post for one of the country's top upcoming stars Dlala Thukzin.

Babes Wodumo shared a touching post for Dlala Thukzin. Image: @babes_wodumo and @dlalathukzin

Babes Wodumo lauds Dlala Thukzin

Gqom queen Babes Wodumo poured her heart out in an appreciation post for Dlala Thukzin.

Taking to her Instagram page, the Wololo hitmaker shared throwback pictures of the iPlan hitmaker and reminisced about the time they had and the hits they made together.

She told Thukzin how proud she was of him because he never lacked respect for her, even when everyone else was being disrespectful. Part of her message read:

“I’m also where Shimora is he is proud of how much you have achieved, there are many things and we made hits here in the West Ink, most of all what I love about you, you have never lost respect for me and even when people have left me but you Thukzin you are always with me.

"I’m sure even your mother where she is she is proud of how much you have grown and have shown the growth you have, and grandmother how you did it for real shows How you a man so… ❤️Always know that I love you, I’m your number one fan."

Babes Wodumo's message moves SA to tears

Social media users shared heartwarming reactions to the post.

@_laconco said:

"Hawu waloba kahle MaSimelane."

@thekatt_official wrote:

"Kmele sibonge uBabes for Distribution Boys, Dlala Thukzin, Sizwe Mdlalose and Gqom itself hands down she opened the door for many bruuh. She's not getting enough credit for what she did for people. But vele kunjalo when you have a good heart."

@kay_mthembu added:

"Thukzini noMa-ah basidansisa e101‍"

@nonkululeko__ntshangase noted:

"Well this was nice unlike the last post you said about him last year."

Babes Wodumo looks healthier in new picture

Briefly News previously reported that South Africans on social media breathed relief after the latest picture of singer and reality television star Babes Wodumo went viral. Many said they were happy that she was returning to her old self.

Babes Wodumo's fans and followers have been worried about her health following her husband, Mampintsha Shimora's death on 24 December 2022. The star has been losing weight and was allegedly rushed to the hospital after a medical emergency last year.

