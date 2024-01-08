A woman shared pictures of her beautifully decorated shack interior on Facebook

The living space features stylish furniture and coordinated colours and is well-organised

Online users commented on the post, with many applauding the lady for her neat and tidy space

A woman transformed her mkhukhu interior and left Mzansi amazed. Images: @Siyanda Mantsinga Ngalonkulu

South Africa gushes over the smart interior of a mkhukhu or shack.

Siyanda Mantsinga Ngalonkulu took to her Facebook account and posted interior pictures of her mkhukhu.

Her small space is well organised, with smart furniture. It has a touch of white and red.

See what the mkhukhu looks like

The kitchen part of the mkhukhu. Image: @Siyanda Mantsinga Ngalonkulu

The sitting area of the mkhukhu. Image: @Siyanda Mantsinga Ngalonkulu

The bedroom interior of the mkhukhu. Image: @Siyanda Mantsinga Ngalonkulu

Changing how shacks are seen

Mkhukhu is often a house built with Zink. They are mostly familiar in the township or informal settlements.

The locations in which they are associated are not as desirable to many people. Most of the mkhukhu's are also known to be untidy inside.

The lady changed how people perceive imikhukhu and showed that it all depends on a person. By her mkhukhu transformation, she showed that shacks could also be altered in any way the owner wants.

Facebook users show love to the smart shack

The Facebook post gained over 5 000 likes. Many Facebook users admired the space, wanting the owner to plug them with where she got some of the items.

@Tshepisano Buhle Marungwane said:

"Saving your pics I'm in love with your furniture. Great taste❤."

@Thaby Mncwabe shared:

"Where did you get your table and chairs? Please, plug."

@Poppy Motaung wrote:

"How many rooms do you have."

@PollyRetha Adeintelle shared:

"Wow, neat and beautiful ❤️."

@Vinolia Veemash Theo said:

"Very Nice n Neat❤️."

@Thabiso Yaki Gadaffi commented:

"Wow, that's really amazing ."

