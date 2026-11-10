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South Africa Tops African Countries Where Salaries Have the Highest Buying Power in 2026
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South Africa Tops African Countries Where Salaries Have the Highest Buying Power in 2026

by  Bongiwe Mati
2 min read
  • South Africa ranks first in Africa on the 2026 Local Purchasing Power Index with a score of 105.5.
  • Southern African neighbours Botswana and Namibia secured second and third positions on the continental list.
  • Richer nations with high GDP per capita lagged due to elevated living costs and imported goods expenses.

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Despite domestic cost-of-living concerns, Mzansi workers enjoy higher salary purchasing power than employees in any other African nation
A continental economic comparison shows how local goods pricing and formal sector wage levels shape what take-home pay can buy. Image: Alistair Berg / ajlber
Source: Getty Images

South African formal sector workers get significantly more value from their monthly salaries compared to their peers across the African continent. Even as citizens grapple with household inflation, the country's wage structures and competitive consumer retail sector keep local buying power ahead of regional rivals. The findings highlight the critical gap between raw national wealth and what workers can actually afford at the till.

Continental wage power

Southern African economies swept the top tier of the continental rankings. According to data reported by Business Insider Africa, South Africa recorded an index score of 105.5, followed by Botswana at 80, Namibia at 69, and Mauritius at 54.1. North African markets, including Morocco, Libya, Algeria, and Tunisia, occupied the middle positions, while East Africa's Kenya scored 33.4.

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Wealth versus affordability

The data demonstrates that high economic output per person does not guarantee that ordinary employees take home adequate buying power. Seychelles, which holds Africa’s highest GDP per capita at over $19,160 (around R313,000), placed tenth overall with an index score of just 31.5. By comparison, Mauritius records a GDP per capita of approximately $13,670 (around R223,000), Botswana stands at $8,560 (around R140,000), and South Africa sits at $7,660 (around R125,000). Because isolated and import-dependent island markets face steep freight rates and expensive domestic housing, everyday goods remain costly, severely limiting how far average wages can stretch.

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Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Bongiwe Mati avatar

Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter at Briefly News, focusing on social commentary, community stories, viral human-interest features, and public discourse. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Bongiwe began her editorial career in campus media before contributing across print and digital platforms at BONA Magazine, where she covered current news and societal trends. She specialises in reporting on local community accounts, social media discourse, and viral South African events. Contact: bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za

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