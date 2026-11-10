Benni McCarthy revealed that his technical staff in Kenya had gone unpaid despite the resolution of the players' allowance dispute

The former Bafana Bafana striker warned that FIFA and CAF might have to intervene if the authorities failed to settle the outstanding salaries

McCarthy maintained that the payment dispute had not affected his commitment to improving Kenyan football ahead of the matches against South Africa

South African football legend Benni McCarthy has warned Kenyan football authorities that FIFA and the Confederation of African Football (CAF) may have to intervene in a salary dispute involving his technical team.

The Harambee Stars coach revealed that his backroom staff have yet to receive their outstanding salaries, despite the players having received their allowances following a payment dispute that disrupted the national team's preparations in September.

Speaking to Sporty TV, as reported by Mozzart Sport on Monday, 9 November, McCarthy said the situation remained unresolved but insisted that it would not affect his commitment to the Kenyan national team.

“The technical staff have received nothing. But at the end of the day, my job is to go out there and leave Kenya in a better position than I found it,” he said.

The former Manchester United forward's coach then called on the authorities to honour their financial commitments, warning that football's governing bodies could become involved.

“The authorities will have to come good and pay us, and FIFA and CAF may have to intervene in this situation,” McCarthy added.

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Benni McCarthy opens up about Kenya's salary dispute

The latest revelations follow an earlier payment dispute that saw Harambee Stars players refuse to train ahead of their opening 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixture against Eritrea in September.

McCarthy previously disclosed that he had to convince the players to return to training on the eve of the match, as the outstanding allowances threatened to derail their preparations.

“I had to convince the players to train the day before the Eritrea game. I would never allow players to refuse to play because of issues they have,” he recalled.

The former Bafana Bafana striker said most of the players eventually received their allowances while the team was travelling to Guinea for its second Group D fixture.

“Eventually, most of them received their allowances because a lot of pressure had been put on the federation and the ministry,” he explained.

However, the situation remains unresolved for McCarthy and his technical staff.

McCarthy focused on Kenya despite unpaid salaries

Despite the financial difficulties, McCarthy insisted that his responsibilities as Harambee Stars coach remained his priority. He said he and his technical team were professional enough to continue preparing the players and working towards improving Kenyan football.

“We are professional enough to go out there and do our job. After the football matches, we can fight for what is worth fighting for,” he said.

“But while we are there, it is our duty to make the players better and leave the country in a better state football-wise than we found it.”

Watch the clip below on X.

The salary dispute comes just days before Kenya face South Africa in a two-legged international assignment.

Harambee Stars are scheduled to meet Bafana Bafana at Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg on Friday, 13 November, before hosting the return fixture at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi on Tuesday, 17 November.

The matches will also see McCarthy return to South Africa, where he enjoyed a successful playing career before taking up coaching.

Source: Briefly News