Former Big Brother Mzansi star Ashley Ogle clinched the Africa Golden Top Female Brand Influencer award

Award organisers praised Ogle's digital consistency and her ability to inspire upcoming content creators across Africa

Fans and industry peers flooded social media with congratulatory messages following the announcement

Ashley Ogle was honoured at the Africa Golden Awards. Images: ash_leythebrand

Source: Instagram

Former Big Brother Mzansi housemate Ashley Ogle has added a glittering accolade to her growing résumé, walking away with the Africa Golden Top Female Brand Influencer award. The win is a significant moment for the South African media personality, whose post-reality TV career has gone from strength to strength.

The award, presented by the organisers of the Africa Golden Awards, recognises Ogle's ability to build a powerful personal brand, maintain digital consistency, and forge meaningful connections between commercial partners and online audiences. Since her time on Big Brother Mzansi, she has cultivated a devoted following through lifestyle and fashion content that resonates across the continent.

Organisers celebrate Ogle's lasting impact

The Africa Golden Awards organisers released a statement on 9 November 2026, honouring Ogle's dedication.

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"This award is more than a beautiful title. It is a celebration of your influence, your impact, your consistency and the inspiration you bring to countless people. Your journey reminds us that true influence is not just about being seen, but about making a difference and leaving a lasting impression."

Ashley Ogle’s journey on Big Brother Mzansi was memorable for reasons that extended far beyond the competition itself. Despite not claiming the grand prize, she emerged from the house as one of the most gifted and commercially savvy housemates in the show's history.

Since her reality TV debut, Ogle has seamlessly converted her television popularity into long-term commercial success, partnering with high-profile lifestyle, fashion, and tech brands. Her extensive portfolio includes collaborations with major names such as Era By DJ Zinhle, Honor Mobile, and automotive giant Chery, among many others.

Her international brand standing reached new heights in 2025 when she was awarded the prestigious Global Brand Impact Award at the Chery Global Summit in China. Adding to her growing list of accolades, her recent win as the Africa Golden Top Female Brand Influencer further solidifies her position as a dominant force in Mzansi's digital creation and branding landscape.

Ashley Ogle won the Africa Golden Award for Top Female Brand Influencer. Image: ash_leythebrand

Source: Instagram

Fans rally behind Ashley's big win

After news of the award broke, congratulatory messages poured in from fans and peers alike.

pixelzyandi said:

"Congratulations, Ashley, well deserved."

babsiemzingaye praised her:

"Oh, she is such a hard worker. Congratulations, @ash_leythebrand."

elsimuluget reacted:

"The one and only queen, @ash_leythebrand."

nolwazikapater took things a step further:

"AFRICA HAS SPOKEN! Brand Influencer in Africa 2026! @lorealparis, let's make her your African Skincare Ambassador. Her skin, her influence, her legacy. She IS because You're Worth It."

Ogle's recognition at the Africa Golden Awards also speaks to a broader trend of South African reality TV alumni successfully leveraging their on-screen profiles into sustainable, commercially respected digital careers.

See the official announcement below.

Africa Golden Awards honour Sweet Guluva

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Sweet Guluva's win at the Africa Golden Awards.

Fans across the continent flooded social media with congratulatory messages after the announcement went viral.

Source: Briefly News