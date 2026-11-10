Craig Present, a 14-year-old from Delft, was struck by a taxi while riding his bicycle on Mfuli Road in Leiden, Cape Town

A community member whose granddaughter was present at the scene described what happened in the moments before Craig was hit

Delft police have opened a case as they investigate the circumstances of the fatal collision

Craig Present was fatally struck by a taxi. Images: Marcel Brown/ Facebook and TCHANDROU NITANGA

Source: Getty Images

WESTERN CAPE - Craig Present, a 14-year-old boy from Delft, died after a taxi struck him while he was on his bicycle on Friday, 6 November 2026. The collision took place on Mfuli Road in Leiden, Cape Town.

A report from News24 indicated that those at the scene rushed Craig to hospital in a private vehicle, but his injuries proved fatal.

Community member recalls the fatal moment

A community member whose granddaughter was with Craig at the time of the accident offered an account of events. He said Craig had been stepping off his bicycle to let his granddaughter take a turn when a taxi travelling at speed came down the road and struck him.

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"As soon as he got off, a speeding taxi came down and knocked Craig off," the resident said.

He went on to raise deeper concerns about how minibus taxis are operated through residential streets in the area, saying the reckless driving puts children and pedestrians in constant danger. He expressed worry that some drivers appear to show little regard for the safety of those living and moving through these neighbourhoods.

Case opened in Delft

Lieutenant Colonel FC van Wyk, spokesperson for the South African Police Service, confirmed that the Delft police station is leading the investigation into the collision. A case has been registered, and officers are still working to determine the full sequence of events. Police have not yet confirmed whether the taxi driver faces any charges or has been taken into custody.

Delft police have asked the community to remain patient while the investigation continues.

Malmesbury teen killed on the N7

In similar news, Briefly News reported that Ava Hendricks, a Grade 10 learner at Wesbank Secondary School in Malmesbury died after being hit by a taxi on the N7. Captain F.C. van Wyk confirmed that police reached the scene at approximately 07:45 and found Hendricks lying along the roadside, still dressed in her school uniform. She was declared dead as a result of the severity of her injuries. A case was opened, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Source: Briefly News