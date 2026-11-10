'Skeem Saam': Onscreen Lovers Paxton and Lewatle's Sushi Date in Real Life Raises Eyebrows
- Actors Thabiso Molokomme and Mosa Nkwashu recently sparked dating rumours when they went out on a date in real life
- Molokomme and Nkwashu, who play teenagers Paxton Kgomo and Lewatle Babeile in Skeem Saam, dated on the show
- Fans of the educational soapie commented on their video and speculated that they are a real-life girlfriend and boyfriend
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Skeem Saam actors Thabiso Molokomme, who plays Paxton, and Mosa Nkwashu, who plays Lewatle, recently sparked dating rumours when they went out on a date in real life.
Molokomme, who previously took his mom to Dubai, recently vlogged about his date with Nkwashu, who plays his ex-girlfriend on the show.
The actress, who is a recent matric graduate from Limpopo, is still interested in a relationship with Paxton Kgomo on the show.
The actor shared a video of his sushi date with his co-star, Mosa Nkwashu, on his TikTok account.
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Skeem Saam fans comment on the clip
Monaco said:
"Let me send this to Babeile."
Sibonelo Dlamini replied:
"I am starting a rumour."
Thandi🥺🤩 responded:
"Are you guys dating or are you friends?"
The girl wrote:
"Babeile will kill you, Paxton."
zama_m😍🇿🇦 said:
"Mr Maputla will blame Leeto for this sushi date🤞."
Glena Munyai reacted:
"These 2 are in love 🥰."
kg kgotso replied:
"I think that they are dating."
Bella
"Le sega rena?😭❤️," (Are you guys laughing at us?)
melda
Wena Lewatle Babeile will kill you, girl
NALED!!🙀
I feel like the role they gave him in Skeem Saam matches the real him, shem
Skeem Saam star Thabiso Molokomme reflects on his entrepreneurial journey with inspiring story
In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that award-winning actor Thabiso Molokomme shared a deeply personal reflection on his journey with Skeem Saam and his career as a businessman behind the scenes.
The star opened up about the complexities of balancing fame with entrepreneurship, candidly discussing the persistence and passion required to navigate the highs and lows of the business world.
His heartfelt testimony resonated deeply across social media, sparking an emotional response from fans and industry peers who flooded his page with tributes to his work ethic and resilience.
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Source: Briefly News
Rae Seleme (Entertainment editor) Rae Seleme is a seasoned entertainment writer who kickstarted her writing career on TVSA. She has published articles on Iharare, ZAlebs, The South African before joining Briefly News. Rae obtained her BA Media Studies degree at the University of Limpopo, a copywriting postgraduate diploma from AAA School of Advertising and a PGCE at Unisa. Email: contact@briefly.co.za