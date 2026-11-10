Actors Thabiso Molokomme and Mosa Nkwashu recently sparked dating rumours when they went out on a date in real life

Molokomme and Nkwashu, who play teenagers Paxton Kgomo and Lewatle Babeile in Skeem Saam, dated on the show

Fans of the educational soapie commented on their video and speculated that they are a real-life girlfriend and boyfriend

'Skeem Saam' onscreen lovers Paxton and Lewatle's sushi date in real life sparks romance. Images: ThabisoMolokomme

Source: UGC

Skeem Saam actors Thabiso Molokomme, who plays Paxton, and Mosa Nkwashu, who plays Lewatle, recently sparked dating rumours when they went out on a date in real life.

Molokomme, who previously took his mom to Dubai, recently vlogged about his date with Nkwashu, who plays his ex-girlfriend on the show.

The actress, who is a recent matric graduate from Limpopo, is still interested in a relationship with Paxton Kgomo on the show.

The actor shared a video of his sushi date with his co-star, Mosa Nkwashu, on his TikTok account.

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Skeem Saam fans comment on the clip

Monaco said:

"Let me send this to Babeile."

Sibonelo Dlamini replied:

"I am starting a rumour."

Thandi🥺🤩 responded:

"Are you guys dating or are you friends?"

The girl wrote:

"Babeile will kill you, Paxton."

zama_m😍🇿🇦 said:

"Mr Maputla will blame Leeto for this sushi date🤞."

Glena Munyai reacted:

"These 2 are in love 🥰."

kg kgotso replied:

"I think that they are dating."

Bella

"Le sega rena?😭❤️," (Are you guys laughing at us?)

melda

Wena Lewatle Babeile will kill you, girl

NALED!!🙀

I feel like the role they gave him in Skeem Saam matches the real him, shem

'Skeem Saam' onscreen lovers Paxton and Lewatle sushi date in real life raises eyebrows. Images: SkeemSaam3 and MosaNkwashu

Source: Twitter

Skeem Saam star Thabiso Molokomme reflects on his entrepreneurial journey with inspiring story

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that award-winning actor Thabiso Molokomme shared a deeply personal reflection on his journey with Skeem Saam and his career as a businessman behind the scenes.

The star opened up about the complexities of balancing fame with entrepreneurship, candidly discussing the persistence and passion required to navigate the highs and lows of the business world.

His heartfelt testimony resonated deeply across social media, sparking an emotional response from fans and industry peers who flooded his page with tributes to his work ethic and resilience.

Source: Briefly News