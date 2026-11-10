Nota Baloyi fired back at Shimza on X after the DJ addressed comments about his Kunye Records director removal

Shimza clapped back at Baloyi with a sarcastic response after the podcaster accused him of serving white corporate interests

The latest exchange reopened their long-running feud, which previously landed Baloyi in court after Shimza sued him for defamation

Nota Baloyi and Shimza clashed over the Kunye ownership scandal. Images: lavidanota, shimza.dj

Source: Instagram

Nota Baloyi and DJ Shimza are at it again. The two entertainment heavyweights traded sharp blows on X on 9 November 2026, reigniting a feud that has simmered for years over the politics of Black ownership in the South African music industry.

The spark this time was set off after Shimza responded to a follower who had assumed the DJ was the sole owner of Kunye Records. The exchange follows recent reports that the Companies Tribunal ordered the removal of Shimza and co-director Jarrad Treger as directors of Kunye Records.

The application was brought by third shareholder Hannes Hoffmeister over unproven allegations of financial misconduct involving an undisclosed R752,000 transaction. Shimza has strongly denied the claims and is challenging the decision in court while retaining his 33.3% equity stake in the record label.

Addressing the ownership confusion online, Shimza explained his approach to building a business:

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"How!??? Understanding your strengths will make you excel. I've always said, I will set up the best team to run my stuff," Shimza wrote.

Nota Baloyi dragged Shimza on social media following the Kunye scandal. Images: lavidanota, shimza.dj

Source: Instagram

Baloyi was not impressed. He jumped into the conversation and accused Shimza of misrepresenting what it truly means to be a Black business owner, framing the DJ's arrangement as one that ultimately serves white interests.

"You serve whites, bro. 30%'r, BEE, Token Black, etc. That's not the goal; that's not what Biko was killed for!" Baloyi hit back.

Shimza gave as good as he got, responding with a pointed jab at Baloyi's own business standing.

"Bula company Nota ke serve wena Mei outi (Open a company, Nota, so that I can serve you, my brother)."

Rather than retreating, Baloyi doubled down and even extended an invitation to the Afro house DJ, using it as an opportunity to reference his dealings with other artists.

"Sign to me, bro, simple. You think I would steal from you? I gave Orrack Shabangu control of his own catalogue!" he wrote.

See their back-and-forth below.

Nota Baloyi accused Shimza of "serving whites" after he was allegedly removed as co-director of Kunye Records. Image: lavidaNOTA

Source: Twitter

A feud with deep roots

This exchange is far from their first. The pair's public conflict has built up over a long period, with Baloyi repeatedly using Shimza as a focal point for his broader commentary on corporate influence in Black-owned music businesses. He has questioned the DJ's funding sources, government tenders, and partnerships with major corporations.

The tensions previously escalated to a legal level when Shimza took Baloyi to court over persistent online accusations and rants about his business dealings. The DJ secured a legal judgment against Baloyi for defamation, marking one of the more serious consequences to come out of South Africa's increasingly combative entertainment social media scene.

Whether Baloyi's latest comments will lead to further legal action remains to be seen, but the exchange made clear that neither man is ready to let this one rest.

Nota Baloyi reignited his longstanding feud with Shimza despite their legal drama. Images: lavidanota, shimza.dj

Source: Instagram

Nota Baloyi lashes out at L-Tido

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Nota Baloyi's fiery phone call with rapper L-Tido.

The controversial podcaster criticised Tido's career and relationship and left social media split over the explosive confrontation.

Source: Briefly News