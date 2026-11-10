The Madlanga Commission heard that former deputy police commissioner Shadrack Sibiya allegedly phoned Vusimusi Matlala's wife to warn against disclosing information

Matlala also denied paying Cabinet Deputy Minister Bernice Swarts R80,000

Matlala's witness statement, prepared during collapsed plea deal negotiations in a R228m SAPS tender case, was made public for the first time on Monday

Cat Matlala was accused of paying a deputy minister. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA — Businessman Vusimusi "Cat" Matlala has refuted allegations that he paid R80,000 to former public works deputy minister Bernice Swarts for traditional ceremony alcohol, as well as an additional R200,000 to secure a government lease.

Appearing before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry on 9 November 2026, Matlala contested statements contained within a draft affidavit generated during failed plea agreement talks with the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC).

Did Matlala deny the alleged lease payments?

According to Business Day, the draft document described an arrangement brokered by former deputy police commissioner Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya to deliver R80,000 cash to Swarts at OR Tambo International Airport, followed by a R200,000 payment for lease authorization. Matlala rejected these assertions, clarifying that his lease for the police training college property in Pretoria was finalized prior to meeting Swarts. He accused IDAC chief investigator Dylan Perumal of inserting inaccurate claims while drafting the text.

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Did IDAC investigators draft Matlala’s statement?

Matlala stated that Perumal and senior investigators Suneel Bellochun and Brian Padayachee escorted him from prison to local venues—including the Sheraton Pretoria Hotel and a McDonald's outlet—to draft the statement under promises of family witness protection. He added that IDAC personnel actively attempted to implicate National Police Commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola, Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, and Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo.

Will Matlala seek review of the commission ruling?

The inquiry also examined claims that Sibiya issued warnings to Matlala's wife, Tsakani, aimed at restricting testimony before Parliament's ad hoc committee. Regarding financial dealings with Sibiya, Matlala admitted providing him R50,000 but denied a R500,000 bribe linked to a R228 million SAPS medical tender for Medicare24.

Following Commission Chair Mbuyiseli Madlanga's determination that plea deal confidentiality restrictions do not extend to commission proceedings, Matlala's advocate, Annelene van den Heever, confirmed intentions to submit the decision for judicial review.

Cat Matlala appeared before the Madlanga Commission. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

Matlala claims Sibiya threatened his family

In a related article, Briefly News reported on Matlala’s allegations that former top police official Shadrack Sibiya threatened his family before parliamentary hearings.

Matlala told the Madlanga Commission that Sibiya allegedly warned him not to reveal the full extent of their relationship. His affidavit also claims Sibiya contacted Matlala’s wife and that Matlala’s former lawyer helped shape his testimony.

Source: Briefly News