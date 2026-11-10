Katlego Maboe revealed his deeper vision for Deal or No Deal South Africa , hoping the show does more than hand out R250 000

The presenter opened up about his unexpected road into broadcasting, which began with a commerce degree and a love for music

Katlego named two veteran broadcasters who shaped the kind of TV host he wanted to become

Katlego Maboe shared his thoughts on the excitement of giving contestants the chance to walk away with R250,000 on 'Deal or No Deal SA'. Image: Katlego Maboe

Source: Facebook

Katlego Maboe is not just thinking about the R250 000 up for grabs on Deal or No Deal South Africa. The beloved presenter has his sights set on something far more personal, using the show to pull South African families back together around the television set.

Speaking about his role on the game show, Katlego said the experience goes well beyond the prize money and the drama of the deal. "It's beyond entertaining," he shared, describing his hope that the programme creates genuine moments of connection for households across the country.

Growing up with the TV as a gathering point

According to Daily Sun, his vision is rooted in memory. Katlego grew up in Potchefstroom, North West, where family evenings were built around a single television set. Shows like Tele-fun Quiz and Zama Zama were more than entertainment back then; they were reasons for families to sit together and share something. He wants Deal or No Deal South Africa to carry that same energy for a new generation.

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The presenter believes South African communities have drifted from the values of appreciation, care and love for one another, and he sees television as one way to nudge people back in that direction.

Maboe reflected on the emotional moments that come with watching contestants open briefcases and hope for a big cash prize. Image: Katlego Maboe

Source: Facebook

From Chartered Accountancy to broadcasting royalty

What many fans may not know is that Katlego's path to presenting was anything but obvious. He completed a Bachelor of Commerce degree in Chartered Accountancy at North-West University before his love of music pulled him towards performing. That passion gradually opened doors into television.

He has since built a career that spans 50/50, De Kat, the Expresso Morning Show, Tropika Island of Treasure and Strictly Come Dancing, as well as a string of Outsurance advertisements that made his face one of the most recognisable in the country.

When reflecting on who shaped his presenting style, Katlego pointed to veteran broadcaster Michael Mol, admiring his professionalism and natural ability to hold an audience. He also paid tribute to the late Vinolia Mashego, who presented Jam Alley, describing her energy and spontaneity as qualities that reminded him what great television could feel like.

A message for young South Africans

Katlego used the platform to speak directly to young people navigating unemployment and uncertainty. His advice was straightforward: figure out what drives you, understand the kind of impact you want to have, and surround yourself with people who share that direction.

He stressed the value of education, arguing that a knowledgeable generation is better placed to contribute meaningfully to society. He also called on young people to hold leaders accountable rather than waiting for someone else to spark change in their communities.

For Katlego, the television work is a means to a bigger end: stronger families, tighter communities, and a younger generation that recognises its own potential.

Katlego Maboe warned against scams using his name

South African TV presenter Katlego Maboe has warned against investment scams after an AI-generated video of him went viral.

Maboe said he is in no way, shape, or form affiliated with the scam, warning his people not to fall for it.

Source: Briefly News