Durban reality TV stars Sorisha, Losh and Resh Naidoo shared glimpses of their Diwali festivities on social media over the weekend

Real Housewives of Durban star Sorisha Naidoo pulled out all the stops at her Umhlanga mansion, complete with a catering crew and professional pyrotechnicians

Mommy Club twins Resh and Losh Naidoo also marked the occasion with traditional treats, saris and elaborately decorated homes

The trio embraced the occasion in vibrant outfits as fireworks illuminated the Durban sky. Image: Sorisha, Naidoo

Source: Facebook

Diwali 2026 brought out the finest looks, flavours and fireworks from some of Durban's best-known faces, with South African Indian stars giving their followers a colourful peek into their celebrations across social media.

The festival, which symbolises the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil, is observed by millions of Indian communities worldwide. This year, several prominent Durban personalities marked the occasion in memorable fashion. Sorisha, Losh and Resh Naidoo gave fans a glimpse into their Diwali 2026 celebrations, showing off traditional outfits, festive treats and dazzling decorations.

Sorisha Naidoo's Umhlanga Diwali bash

Real Housewives of Durban star Sorisha Naidoo turned her Umhlanga mansion into a Diwali destination, celebrating over multiple days alongside family and friends. The reality TV personality, who is married to businessman Vivian Reddy, dressed in traditional Eastern attire and spared no expense, bringing in a dedicated catering team and professional pyrotechnicians to light up the night with a dazzling fireworks display.

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Mommy Club twins keep it traditional

The Mommy Club: Sugar and Spice stars Losh and Resh Naidoo also embraced the festivities fully. The twins, both practising occupational therapists, took to social media to show off their beautifully adorned homes, stunning colourful saris, and an impressive spread of traditional sweet and savoury treats prepared for the occasion.

Other well-known personalities who shared their Diwali moments included former Miss South Africa runner-up Bryoni Govender, beauty queen and philanthropist Kerishnie Naiker, and reality TV star Asharia Parsad, all of whom joined in the celebrations in style.

Priyanka Chopra celebrated Diwali in style

Priyanka Chopra shared a carousel of Diwali celebration photos from her Los Angeles home on 8 November 2026.

The actress appeared in a stunning burgundy and gold gown alongside her husband, Nick Jonas, and daughter Malti Marie.

Source: Briefly News