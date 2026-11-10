A video of rapper Shebeshxt at the Mall of the North went viral on X, sending fans into a frenzy over whether he had been freed

Shebeshxt was escorted by authorities to handle banking matters and remains in custody while his bail hearing continues

The rapper faces 21 charges, with his case postponed to Wednesday 11 November after the state prosecutor fell ill

Shebeshxt was seen at the Mall of the North. Image: Sharp Shoota Maburnah

Source: Facebook

A short clip of rapper Shebeshxt walking through the Mall of the North sent social media into a tailspin this week, with many fans convinced he had walked free. The reality, however, is far less dramatic — but no less fascinating.

On Tuesday, 10 November 2026, X user @retha_1_ posted two handheld videos of the Limpopo rapper inside the shopping centre, captioning the post,

"Guys? Shebeshxt is out 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭"

The footage, filmed from a distance in a paparazzi-style manner near glass doors and an escalator ramp, quickly spread across the platform, causing widespread confusion. Despite appearances, Katlego Lehlogonolo Chauke, 31, popularly known as Shebeshxt, has not been released. He was escorted by police authorities to the mall solely to attend to outstanding banking matters during his ongoing bail proceedings.

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Shebeshxt's bail hearing faces more delays

The rapper last appeared before the Polokwane Magistrates Court on Monday, 9 November, but the session was cut short after state prosecutor Advocate Kgaugelo Lekoloane was reportedly too ill to attend. Magistrate Godfrey Netshiozwi postponed the matter to Wednesday, 11 November. His lawyer, Advocate Mutheiwana Sikhwari, confirmed in court that both parties had agreed to resume proceedings on that date, with Shebeshxt set to be re-examined following his cross-examination by the state at the previous sitting.

Shebeshxt was arrested on 12 November 2025 in Bendor, outside Polokwane, following a police intelligence-led operation. He now faces 21 charges, among them four counts of attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, common assault, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and reckless and negligent driving, among other serious charges. This marks his third bail application.

Watch the clips that set off the confusion below:

Netizens react to the mall sighting

Reactions ranged from disbelief to outright frustration at the circumstances. Here is what people had to say:

@TMNLMNKRL said:

"They took him to the bank, but I don't think he is out."

@Sonyelwako asked:

"If he can go fix his bank issues, then what will stop him from visiting your family?"

@n_leenda fumed:

"How can this play out? So, this guy is being escorted by @SAPoliceService to go to the bank while he is incarcerated?"

@noPicanto remarked:

"I still can't believe the goat is back. We've signed countless petitions to get this man back outside🔥🔥👏🏾"

@molf_r highlighted:

"Yah no, he's still not ready to be released."

Shebeshxt charged behind bars

In a previous article, Briefly News reported that Shebeshxt landed in fresh trouble after authorities allegedly found prohibited items in his holding cell.

Fresh information revealed how Shebeshxt's friend on the outside exposed him and landed him in new trouble.

Source: Briefly News