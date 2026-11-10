Umkhokha: The Curse actress Kwezi Ndlovu travelled to Turkey for a mommy makeover after welcoming twin boys in 2024

Ndlovu underwent three procedures in a single seven-hour operation, documenting the painful recovery on Instagram

The actress also visited a Turkish dentist for a Hollywood smile makeover, with the full results still to be revealed

Kwezi Ndlovu travelled to Turkey for three cosmetic procedures as part of her post-pregnancy mommy makeover. Image: Kwezi Ndlovu

Source: Instagram

Umkhokha: The Curse star Kwezi Ndlovu has gone under the knife in Turkey, combining three cosmetic procedures into one marathon surgery session. The South African actress, who gave birth to twin boys in 2024, took to Instagram to bring her followers along for the full journey.

Kwezi Ndlovu's three-procedure surgery

Kwezi Ndlovu confirmed that her operation lasted a full seven hours, during which she had a Lipo 360, a chest reduction and a fat transfer to her hips. She explained in one of her Instagram videos:

"My surgery did take a long time because I was combining three procedures into one. I was doing my Lipo 360, chest reduction, and my hip dips, so it took seven hours."

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The recovery, however, was far from smooth sailing. In post-op clips, the actress was candid about how difficult the first hours after surgery were.

"When I came back, yoh, I was not okay. I was crying. I was just a mess. I was in so much pain."

She added that pain medication eventually helped her settle, allowing her to sleep through the worst of it. By the following morning, Ndlovu was already on her feet.

"I couldn't walk on the first day of my surgery. But I woke up the next morning and was able to walk. I felt a bit dizzy, but I ended up getting the hang of things, and I was even able to dance, and I was feeling a lot better.”

The actress noted that she is still in the swelling phase of her recovery and plans to unveil the final results once her body has had enough time to heal.

Watch the Instagram reel below:

Hollywood Smile Makeover in Turkey

Beyond the cosmetic surgery, Ndlovu also squeezed in a dental procedure while in Turkey, describing it as a "Hollywood smile makeover." She documented her first appointment at a local dental practice on Instagram, though she was clear that the full transformation is still a work in progress.

"I can't wait to share what my teeth look like. But for now, this is the first step, and I will come back to then do a proper, proper fitting. And then I'll be able to show you guys what the transformation looks like. I can't wait."

Ndlovu's Turkey trip appears to be her way of reclaiming her body after the demands of pregnancy, and her followers won't have to wait too long before she shows off the finished results.

Mduduzi Ncube opened up about his health

Afro-pop singer Mduduzi Ncube opened up about a health scare that disrupted his independent music career after leaving Inkabi Records in March 2026.

The 31-year-old Isiginci hitmaker revealed he was under a doctor's supervision, leaving fans puzzled by his sudden disappearance from the music scene.

Source: Briefly News