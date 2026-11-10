Former Miss SA Melinda Bam shared a golden-hour family video on Instagram on 8 November 2026, paying tribute to her husband Adriaan Bergh on their engagement anniversary

Melinda penned a heartfelt Afrikaans message reflecting on 13 years of love, growth, and faith alongside Adriaan, with an ultrasound photo hinting at exciting news

The couple, who are already parents to Ruach and baby Rein, appear to be expecting their third child together

Melinda Bam Marks 13 Years With Adriaan Bergh and Announces Baby Number 3. Image: Melindabam

Source: Instagram

Former Miss South Africa Melinda Bam gave fans a rare and tender look into her family life on 8 November 2026, sharing a golden-hour Instagram reel that doubled as both an anniversary tribute and a pregnancy announcement.

The sun-drenched outdoor shoot, filmed in a grassy field lined with trees, captured candid, playful, and posed moments between Melinda, her husband Adriaan Bergh, and their two little ones, with an ultrasound photo quietly tucked into the sequence confirming that baby number three is on the way.

Melinda's heartfelt message to Adriaan

Alongside the beautiful family reel, Melinda wrote a deeply personal Afrikaans tribute to Adriaan, marking 13 years since he asked her to be his wife. She reflected on the life they had built together, crediting their shared faith, mutual accountability, and the character they had helped draw out in one another over the years.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

"Three years ago you asked me to become your wife. Little did we realise that day how incredibly beautiful, full, and meaningful the life would be that God had planned for us together," she wrote, acknowledging that neither of them could have imagined the fullness of what lay ahead.

She spoke warmly about Adriaan's integrity, his humility, and the way he leads their home, describing him as her safest place. Her words closed with a renewed vow, which tugged at heartstrings in Mzansi.

Mzansi reacts to the baby news

The post drew warm responses from fans and fellow celebrities alike. Here is what some had to say:

@minniedlamini:

"Perfection 😍"

@joelene_haasbroek:

"Ek het hoendervleis❤️❤️❤️❤️"

@wandabam:

"Baie geluk julle twee! My klein liefies #Ruach #Rein en ? 💙🩷🤍"

@marcielhopkins:

"So, so, sooooo mooi!! Baie, baie geluk julle!! 🥹😍❤️"

@nicolewocke:

"Congratulations, beautiful fam ❤️"

@theeveryday_bybon:

"The best news! Congrats mama✨And love seeing you growing in The Everyday✨🌿"

Melinda and Adriaan are already parents to Ruach, born in 2023, and Rein, who arrived prematurely in November 2024. The couple's growing family and unwavering faith have made them a beloved pair in South African public life, and this latest announcement has only deepened that affection.

Watch the beautiful tribute below:

Source: Briefly News