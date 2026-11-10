The KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Durban granted Sbu Mpisane's unopposed application after MaMkhize failed to file opposing papers

Eugene Nel was appointed as liquidator with broad powers over the former couple's shared assets and liabilities

The ruling comes against a backdrop of SARS seizures and Royal AM's expulsion from the PSL linked to the estate

Sbu Mpisane scored a court victory against MaMkhize after a liquidator was appointed to divide millions. Image: kwa_mammkhize

Source: Instagram

Sbu Mpisane has scored a significant legal victory against his estranged wife, Shauwn "MaMkhize" Mkhize, after the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Durban granted his application to have a liquidator formally appointed over their joint estate on Tuesday. The move is a major step forward in a drawn-out financial battle between two of South Africa's most high-profile former couples.

Acting Judge ED Mnyongani issued the order after Mkhize did not submit any opposing papers, making the application unopposed. Eugene Nel was named as liquidator and tasked with identifying, gathering and ultimately distributing the former couple's shared assets and liabilities.

Why Mpisane went back to court

The roots of Tuesday's ruling stretch back to November 2024, when the court first directed the parties to appoint a liquidator to manage the division of their estate. That directive went unfulfilled. The matter returned to court on 13 April 2025, but proceedings were postponed indefinitely. Mpisane was granted permission at that stage to bolster his application and specifically seek the appointment of a liquidator himself. He filed additional papers thereafter, clearing the path for Tuesday's outcome.

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Through his attorneys at Strauss Daly Incorporated, Mpisane argued that Mkhize had deliberately avoided fulfilling her obligation to appoint a liquidator. His legal team contended that her inaction had stalled the financial settlement arising from their separation and left him unable to access the portion of the estate he believed was rightfully his.

What Eugene Nel is empowered to do

Nel's mandate is extensive. He can compel both parties to produce full records of their assets and debts, obtain valuations of movable and immovable property, take control of assets where necessary and question either party about the estate's composition. He may also seek legal advice, appoint professionals to assist him and require either party to attend meetings on reasonable written notice.

Under the court's directive, Nel has six calendar months to prepare and deliver a final account outlining how the joint estate should be divided. Each party will then have 14 days to raise objections, with the opposing party given a further 14 days to respond. Where no objections are raised, the account becomes final and binding. Nel's decisions on any objection will also stand as final unless a party approaches the court within 14 days. All costs associated with his work, as well as the legal costs of the application, will be drawn from the joint estate.

SARS seizures and Royal AM's collapse add context

The legal battle has unfolded alongside serious financial pressures on the former couple's estate. The South African Revenue Service, working with the Asset Forfeiture Unit, previously raided properties linked to the pair and seized several luxury vehicles, including a Range Rover, a Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon and a BMW X7. Designer furniture, electronics and jewellery were also confiscated as part of efforts to recover an alleged outstanding tax debt of approximately R40 million. Items auctioned off did not cover the full amount owed.

Royal AM, the football club Mkhize acquired after purchasing Bloemfontein Celtic's PSL status in 2021, was also caught up in the fallout. The club struggled to pay players, failed to fulfil several fixtures and was eventually expelled from the Premier Soccer League. The former couple had previously co-founded Royal Eagles in 2014, before dividing ownership following their separation.

MaMkhize faces a major financial setback as the High Court orders division of the joint estate. Image: kwa_mammkhize

Source: Instagram

MaMkhize lists what Sbu Mpisane got after divorce

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that MaMkhize broke her silence on Friday, 6 November 2026, posting a strongly worded statement on Instagram directed at ex-husband Sbu Mpisane.

The businesswoman revealed the assets Sbu Mpisane walked away with after their split.

Source: Briefly News