A South African TikToker took an AncestryDNA test to trace her Zulu roots and shared a progress update with her followers

Her sample arrived in Ireland within six days, faster than the expected seven to ten days, with results due in up to six weeks

Viewers across South Africa flooded the comments, curious about what her DNA results might reveal about her heritage

Nonto shared the progress so far. Image: @nontoliofficial

Source: Getty Images

A South African woman known on TikTok as @nontoliofficial has got Mzansi talking after sharing an update on her AncestryDNA test, taken to find out exactly where her South African roots trace back to.

In the video posted on 4 November 2026, she explained that she had mailed her DNA sample the previous Thursday and had already received a confirmation email from AncestryDNA saying the lab had received it. That turnaround, just six days, including the weekend, was faster than the company's estimated seven to ten days.

She was open about the mix of nerves and excitement she was feeling, noting that some viewers had warned her these tests can sometimes be unreliable or fail to return results. Despite those concerns, she said she felt reassured knowing her sample had been confirmed as received.

Roots that sparked a debate

The TikToker was clear about her background: both her parents are South African, and she was born in the country. She addressed comments questioning whether being born in South Africa makes someone South African, and she repeated firmly that her mother and her father are both South African. The DNA test, she said, is simply about wanting to understand her deeper ancestral origins.

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She added that the results would likely arrive by email, and she planned to share them with her followers in a final video once they come through.

View the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to the DNA journey

South Africans in the comments on her page were fully invested in the outcome:

@ỌzòNwaMkpụana said:

"If you are Zulu, I'm sure you will have some Horn of Africa in you."

@mxhosa ka NTU wrote:

"Southern Bantu 100% ❤❤❤"

@Emmanuel Ouna Mogashoa shared:

"I wanna do it as well. I know my mom is from Botswana 🇧🇼 and my dad from SA 🇿🇦. I can't wait to hear surprises of my ancestry."

@Lucky_Luke said:

"I did this as well and it was interesting to see how mixed South Africans are."

@Poetic Art admitted:

"I am too scared to check..."

@EL (Ed Lángen) asked:

"How much does it cost??"

More Briefly News stories on DNA or ancestry

Rico Bekker shared his DNA ancestry breakdown, revealing a surprising percentage of Dutch heritage and prompting warm reactions from South Africans.

A new DNA study has found significant Khoe-San ancestry among sampled South African Coloured communities, revealing layers of the country’s complex history.

South Africans with a British parent may qualify for UK citizenship by descent under the British Nationality Act 1981, depending on their birth date.

Source: Briefly News