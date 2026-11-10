Bishop Barnabas Lekganyane has led the Zion Christian Church for over five decades, taking the helm at just 20 years old

The ZCC draws more than a million pilgrims to Moria every Easter, making it the largest religious gathering in Southern Africa

A Facebook post about the 71-year-old bishop's private life and enduring legacy has sparked widespread admiration online

The legacy of Bishop Barnabas Lekganyane. Image: Baphalaborwanews and Mj Wa Azania

Source: Facebook

Bishop Barnabas Lekganyane leads Africa's largest indigenous church from a place most people will never visit. Born on 13 November 1954 in Moria, Limpopo, the 71-year-old head of the Zion Christian Church (ZCC) rarely gives media interviews and avoids the public spotlight, yet his influence stretches across millions of lives throughout Southern Africa.

A Facebook page called Ziyakhala published a detailed post about the bishop on 9 November 2026, shining a light on the man behind one of Africa's most powerful spiritual institutions.

A legacy born at Moria

Barnabas was named after his grandfather, Engenas Lekganyane, who founded the ZCC in 1910. He grew up steeped in the church's traditions under the guidance of his father, Edward Lekganyane, who oversaw a period of significant growth in the mid-20th century. When Edward passed away, Barnabas was ordained as bishop in 1975, stepping into one of the continent's most consequential leadership roles at the age of 20.

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In the five decades since, the ZCC has expanded its reach across South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, and the broader SADC region. Under his leadership, the ZCC formalised its administrative structures, grew its educational and community support networks, and preserved the iconic green and silver star emblems worn by millions of members.

A quiet force in national life

His influence has not been limited to matters of faith. During the turbulent 1980s and the transition to democracy, Moria served as a neutral ground for peace. Barnabas hosted Nelson Mandela, F.W. de Klerk, and Mangosuthu Buthelezi at the historic 1992 Peace Rally held at Zion City Moria. To this day, political leaders and presidents seek his blessing at Moria ahead of major national elections.

In 1999, the University of the North, now known as the University of Limpopo, awarded him an Honorary Doctorate of Divinity in recognition of his spiritual leadership and humanitarian work across the continent.

Every Easter, Moria draws more than a million pilgrims, cementing it as the single largest religious gathering in Southern Africa.

View the Facebook post below:

Mzansi reflects on the bishop's legacy

The post drew warm and thoughtful responses on the page:

Leslie Kekana said:

"Regardless of how mighty one can be, time doesn't care."

Themba Webster Mahlangu shared:

"What a humble man. I met him at the Limpopo's Premier Golf Dinner."

Nelly Maluleke Kuphema wrote:

"The right Reverend Dr B E Lekganyane 🙏"

Tshisamphiri Neduvhuledza said:

"Very reserved man. No scandals no issues. He is isolating quietly and allowing his fellow leaders to exercise their leadership rights."

Essie Ntsoana wrote:

"This pastor is great even though he has grown up"

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Source: Briefly News