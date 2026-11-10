Ndavi Nokeri, who was crowned Miss South Africa in 2022, shared a video of her emotional engagement on social media

Her partner orchestrated a lakeside proposal complete with a violinist, a heartfelt speech, and a personalised dress delivered to Nokeri

Fellow beauty queens Zozibini Tunzi and Basetsana Kumalo were among the peers who flooded her comments with warm messages

Former Miss South Africa Ndavi Nokeri is engaged. Images: ndavi.nokerii

Source: Instagram

Miss South Africa 2022 Ndavi Nokeri is heading down the aisle after her partner pulled off one of the most breathtaking proposals Mzansi has seen in a while. The beauty queen and podcaster took to her social media pages on 10 November 2026 to share a video of the magical moment, and it's safe to say she had fans and peers completely in their feelings.

The clip opens with Nokeri receiving a dress, hand-delivered ahead of a romantic dinner. The note tucked alongside the dress was enough to move her to tears before the evening had even properly begun.

A night to remember

From there, her partner pulled out all the stops. A violinist set the mood at a stunning lakeside setting, where he then delivered a heartfelt speech before dropping to one knee and popping the question. The video wraps up with the newly engaged couple seated at a dinner table, sharing shy laughter between them while Nokeri wiped away happy tears.

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It's the kind of proposal that makes you want to watch it twice, and plenty of people clearly did.

Ndavi Nokeri surprised her with a romantic lakeside proposal. Image: ndavi.nokerii

Source: Instagram

Peers shower the couple with love

The comment section quickly filled up with congratulatory messages from familiar faces in South Africa's entertainment and pageant circles.

Rapper Priddy Ugly kept it short and sweet:

"Blessings."

Former beauty queen Basetsana Kumalo added her warm wishes:

"Congratulations, darling."

2019 Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi was perhaps the most expressive:

"OMG, babe! Congratulations, beautiful, wishing you all the happiness."

Nokeri has remained one of South Africa's most beloved public figures since her Miss SA reign, building a career that extends well beyond the pageant world into podcasting, brand work and advocacy. Her engagement now marks an exciting new chapter in her personal life, one that her growing community of supporters seems more than ready to celebrate alongside her.

Watch Ndavi Nokeri's proposal below.

Melinda Bam celebrates anniversary

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Melinda Bam's sweet tribute to her husband, Adriaan Bergh, on their engagement anniversary.

The former Miss South Africa penned a heartfelt message reflecting on over a decade of love, growth, and faith alongside her partner, accompanied by a photo that hinted at some exciting news for their family.

Source: Briefly News