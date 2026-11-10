American content creator Rhyan Wiggett posted a humorous survival guide for her 19 American family members travelling to South Africa

She walked them through everyday Mzansi culture shocks, from dipping rusks in coffee to treating broken robots as four-way stops

South Africans flooded the comment section, saying her breakdown was the most accurate guide for any foreigner visiting Mzansi

An American woman has charmed locals after laying down the ground rules for her visiting family to survive in South Africa. Image: @rhyanwiggett

Source: Instagram

An American content creator living in South Africa had the internet in stitches after posting a no-nonsense survival guide for her visiting family. Rhyan Wiggett, who goes by @rhyanwiggett on Instagram, shared the video on 20 August 2026, addressing it directly to the 19 American relatives preparing to make the trip to Mzansi. What followed was a masterclass in South African everyday life, delivered with enough humour to send locals and expats alike into the comment section.

Rusks, robots and braai time

Wiggett did not hold back on the details. She warned her family not to expect a full cooked breakfast when someone hands them a rusk with their morning coffee. She cautioned them against following overtaking minibus taxis, explaining that surviving a taxi manoeuvre is not a challenge any visitor should accept. She also clarified that when a robot breaks down, you treat the intersection as a four-way stop.

The guide covered the smaller realities of daily life too. She explained that car guards expect a tip, that you cannot leave a high-walled property without a gate remote, and that arriving at a 4:00 PM braai hungry is a rookie mistake. Food, she noted, will likely only be ready close to midnight.

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Watch Rhyan's survival guide for her American family in the Instagram reel below:

Mzansi viewers approve

South Africans in the comments loved every second of it, saying she had explained the culture better than most locals could.

@danelle.l22 wrote:

"The best tips ever! 💕 See you, son, 💕."

@howsitbrew said:

"She gets it 🦁."

@simone_venter_ related to the rusk moment:

"Homemade 'hard bread' (rusks) for our morning coffee, since we live in the States 💕."

@iamthebatmanxiii was genuinely curious:

"Wait, are you saying the robot thing isn't like that in the US? Do the lights over there just never break?"

@seryn_leriche brought personal experience:

"As an American married to a South African (who is also named Philip, lol). I can 100% confirm all of these things. It was a culture shock for sure 😄."

@6lingg had one final piece of advice:

"Please just tell them not to drive 🤪."

Other articles about Americans in South Africa

An American expat's viral praise for Cape Town's Mexican street food sparked proud replies from South Africans asserting the country's serious foodie culture.

A couple from the US living in Johannesburg went viral after sharing their surprise at being allowed to stroll through a local mall hours after shops had closed, noting that security would have promptly kicked them out back home.

Briefly News reported that a US man who relocated to Johannesburg shared his candid views on social media feuds and his appreciation for his life in South Africa, and his post touched many viewers.

Source: Briefly News