A young South African shared a video of himself giving his compact shack a thorough deep clean during a weekend routine

Tshepang swept, scrubbed, and organised his space with pride, treating it with the same care as any home

South Africans online were moved by his discipline and self-respect, flooding the comments with admiration

A local man gave his compact dwelling a complete reset, inspiring many viewers. Image: grootman_tshepsite23

Source: Instagram

A South African man won the hearts of thousands online after sharing a video of himself deep cleaning his shack with the kind of dedication most people reserve for much larger homes. Posted on 9 November 2026 by Instagram user @grootman_tshepsite23, the video showed him tackling his informal residence from top to bottom. He swept the floors, scrubbed surfaces, and arranged his belongings until the small space looked orderly and refreshed. The transformation was quiet but powerful.

Pride over square metres

What struck viewers most was not just the clean result, but the attitude behind it. He approached the task with genuine satisfaction, embodying the idea that the size of a space does not determine the pride one takes in it. His weekend routine reflected a maturity that resonated with South Africans from all walks of life.

Many commenters noted that people who maintain discipline over small spaces tend to be well-equipped to manage larger ones later in life.

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Watch the full deep clean in the Instagram reel below:

Mzansi reacts to the weekend reset

The outpouring of support showed that for many South Africans, his video was more than a cleaning reel. It was a reminder that dignity lives in the details, and that pride in one's home is not a matter of size or circumstance. South Africans filled the comments section with warmth and encouragement:

@ikandothat wrote:

"Don't call it your shack. It is your home ❤️."

@oluwa.brian said:

"Nothing beats a fresh reset."

@pauline85749 shared:

"Watching this makes me realise how much I've taken my home for granted. You are blessed and did a great job resetting your home ❤️."

@kimmyboo9230 added:

"Once you are happy, that's the greatest thing ❤️. I love your home."

@demetrisnorton advised:

"You should go into home decor - awesome👏🏽."

@diedericks.l closed with:

"Stunning. Green is your colour."

Other articles about shacks

A Khayelitsha woman shared a detailed tour of her beautifully upgraded shack featuring a swimming pool setup, a marble-panelled ensuite bathroom, and a spacious walk-in closet.

A Cape Town entrepreneur shared a video of his modern shack for sale, featuring a stunning, high-end interior, impressing local viewers.

Briefly News reported that a local woman transformed her shack into a luxurious, modern space, earning high praise on social media.

Source: Briefly News