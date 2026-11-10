Bonang Matheba called out Minister Gayton McKenzie after Swimming SA told athletes to foot a R55,000 bill for flights and accommodation

The post was in response to a report about Swimming SA's demands ahead of the World Aquatics Swimming Championships

Peeps flooded the comments backing Bonang's call for ministerial accountability, with some taking aim at the minister directly

Bonang Matheba called Gayton McKenzie's attention to Swimming SA's reported demand for R55,000 from athletes. Image: Bonang Matheba, Gayton McKenzie

Source: Facebook

Bonang Matheba is not here for the silence. The media mogul took to X to tag Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie directly after a report surfaced that Swimming South Africa had told its athletes they would need to personally cover R55,000 each for flights and accommodation to compete at the World Aquatics Swimming Championships.

The post, shared on 10 November 2026, was a repost of a Newsday report that broke the news about the governing body's demands. Rather than comment at length, Bonang let the tag do the talking, pointing the minister's handle squarely at the story. The move drew plenty of attention, with the post racking up over 110,000 views.

Swimming SA under fire

The situation has left many questioning how a national sporting body can expect its own athletes to self-fund an international championship appearance. World-class competition at the World Aquatics Swimming Championships demands months of preparation and peak physical condition. The added financial burden of R55,000 per athlete threatens to sideline those who do not have personal sponsorships or financial backing, raising serious concerns about equity in South African sport.

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Bonang's tagging of McKenzie signals a growing expectation that government leadership must step in when sporting bodies fall short of their duty to athletes. As of the time of writing, McKenzie had not publicly responded to the tag.

See post here:

Mzansi Backs Bonang's call for action

Peeps flooded the replies in support of Bonang holding the minister to account, while others went a step further and aimed their frustrations directly at McKenzie.

@FredricaHe wrote:

"I love how you hold him accountable. Keep that foot. Right there."

@BenKhadashiyen simply replied with:

"Oh, his neck!"

@Lethabok87 landed the most pointed jab, writing:

"His is to fly to London and watch Jay Z. 😤"

Bonang reacted to R76 million irregular expenditure

Bonang Matheba took to social media after reports emerged about the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture's R76 million irregular expenditure.

The media personality followed up her initial reaction with a stark warning about the state of governance in South Africa's creative sector.

Source: Briefly News