The South African rugby team has been struck by a tragic incident just before a major European fixture

Emergency services were called to the Lions’ hotel in France on Friday morning following a medical emergency

The circumstances surrounding the incident have drawn attention to the team’s preparations for Saturday’s match

A Lions player has died at the team’s hotel in France ahead of their Champions Cup clash against La Rochelle. Image: Shaun Roy/Sportsfile

Source: Getty Images

A Lions rugby player has died in France, just a day before the South African side was due to face La Rochelle in the Investec Champions Cup. The player was found unresponsive in a shower at the team’s hotel on Friday, 16 October 2026.

According to French broadcaster ICI La Rochelle, emergency services were called to the Hôtel Atalante – Relais Thalasso in Sainte-Marie-de-Ré shortly after 10:20 am.

The player was reportedly in cardiac arrest when paramedics arrived. Attempts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

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The player’s identity has not been publicly disclosed as of the time of writing.

Lions receive support following the player’s death

The incident occurred while the Johannesburg-based team was in France preparing for its European competition fixture.

Management at the Hôtel Atalante – Relais Thalasso confirmed that psychological support had been arranged for hotel employees and members of the South African team following the death.

French media reports indicated that multiple sources had confirmed the incident. However, further details about the circumstances surrounding the player’s death had not been made public.

Lions’ Champions Cup match against La Rochelle

The Lions were scheduled to face French club La Rochelle on Saturday, 17 October 2026, in their opening Investec Champions Cup fixture.

The match was listed for 6:30 pm South African time at Stade Marcel-Deflandre in La Rochelle. The fixture is part of the European competition’s opening round.

The incident comes as the Lions begin their European campaign, with the team’s preparations overshadowed by the loss of one of their players. The player’s identity had not been made public, and no further details about his death had been released.

Former rugby player dies during charity challenge for teammate

Briefly News previously reported that former Welsh rugby player Dan Singer died on 1 October 2026 while taking part in a charity cycling challenge organised to support a former teammate battling a brain tumour.

The 48-year-old’s death prompted tributes from his former clubs, while fellow cyclists continued the fundraising effort in his memory. Read the full story about the tragedy and the cause that brought his former teammates together here.

Source: Briefly News