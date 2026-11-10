The KZN Film and TV Awards organisers replaced four nominations weeks after announcing them due to eligibility discrepancies

Productions like Kayise and Solum were caught up in the shake-up after failing to meet the qualifying screening period

The Best Television Production category was scrapped entirely, affecting nominations linked to Isigodlo Samatshitshi and Inkosinathi

Simon Sabela Awards had to make some changes in their categories. Image: TVSA

Source: UGC

The Simon Mabhunu Sabela KZN Film and TV Awards found themselves at the centre of controversy after a post-announcement review unearthed a string of eligibility errors, forcing organisers to swap out four nominations and scrap an entire category.

The KZN Tourism and Film Authority, which organises the annual awards celebrating the province's finest film and television talent, confirmed that an internal review flagged serious problems with how the eligibility criteria had been applied. The qualifying broadcast and screening window runs from 29 March 2025 to 28 March 2026, and several productions were found to have fallen outside it.

Nominations that were replaced

In the Best Sound Design category, N3 for Solum was dropped after the review determined the production had not screened during the qualifying period. Siduduzo Vezi for Uzalo steps in as the replacement nominee.

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The Best Screenplay category also saw a change, with Molisi Mbhele for Kayise being replaced by Zigizendoda Yeni for Izenzo Zami after Kayise failed to satisfy the qualifying-period requirements. For the same reason, Noxolo Mathula's Best Actress Film nomination for Kayise was withdrawn and handed to Thembi Mtshali-Jones for Izenzo Zami.

In the Best Feature Film category, The Trek was replaced by Amathambo, represented by Sabelo Ndlovu, following a reassessment of the KZN-related judging considerations applicable to that category.

An entire category withdrawn

Perhaps the most dramatic development was the complete removal of the Best Television Production category. The withdrawal followed the disqualification of nominations linked to Sah Zungu for Isigodlo Samatshitshi and Enhle Selesho for Inkosinathi, leaving the category without enough eligible entries to proceed.

The Authority acknowledged that the discrepancies should have been identified before nominees were ever made public. Chief Judge Jack Esterhuyzen stressed that every nomination must meet the published requirements and that fair assessment of all entrants is non-negotiable.

Interim CEO Sibusiso Gumbi echoed that sentiment, stating that the awards exist to celebrate excellence within KZN's film and television industry, and that the credibility of that process cannot be compromised.

The Simon Mabhunu Sabela KZN Film and TV Awards will still go ahead as planned, with the ceremony set for Saturday, 21 November 2026, at The Playhouse in Durban.

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Source: Briefly News