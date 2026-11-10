Afrikaans rock musician Deon Meiring was involved in a serious car accident at a Western Cape intersection

Meiring's wife confirmed he sustained multiple injuries, including fractures to his pelvis, after his car collided with another vehicle

The Glaskas frontman was admitted to ICU at Mediclinic Cape Gate Hospital but has since shown signs of improvement

Deon Meiring was involved in a horrific car accident. Images: deonmeiring

Source: Instagram

Afrikaans rock musician Deon Meiring is fighting his way back to health after a frightening car crash left him with multiple injuries, including a broken pelvis, over the weekend.

Meiring, best known as the frontman of the beloved Afrikaans rock band Glaskas, was heading home after performing at a house concert in Durbanville on Saturday night, 7 November 2026, when his vehicle collided with another car at the intersection of the R304 and R312 outside Durbanville in the Western Cape.

His wife, Zinelda McDonald, spoke to Maroela Media on 9 November to update fans on his condition. She confirmed that the three occupants of the other vehicle walked away unharmed, while Meiring bore the brunt of the collision.

Deon Meiring's injuries and hospital admission

Glass shards from inside Meiring's car caused deep cuts to his head, which bled heavily at the scene. He also sustained multiple scrapes and surface injuries across his body. Doctors initially feared damage to his neck and back, but scans cleared both areas.

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"His pelvis is broken in a few places, though. Everything else is fine, and we are very grateful," McDonald said.

Meiring was rushed to the intensive care unit at Mediclinic Cape Gate Hospital following the crash. On Sunday, 8 November, he remained disoriented, a combined effect of the head trauma and the medication he had been given.

Glaskas singer Deon Meiring's wife shared updates on his condition, revealing that he was recovering. Image: deonmeiring

Source: Instagram

Curiously, Meiring has no memory of the accident itself or the moments leading up to it. The last thing he recalls is the performance earlier that evening. "He does remember being at the performance and that it was a very enjoyable show for him," McDonald said.

By Monday, there was noticeably better news to share. Meiring had been moved out of the ICU and into a general ward, a development his wife described as an encouraging milestone.

"Today he is much better and has been transferred from the intensive care unit to a general ward — another good sign for which we are very grateful," McDonald said.

Chymamusique drops bombshell following car crash

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Chymamusique's explosive claims about the first responders who attended to him following his near-fatal car crash.

The horrific collision claimed several lives and left the DJ/ producer seriously injured, but he claims some people were more concerned about his possessions.

Source: Briefly News