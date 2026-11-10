Former Skeem Saam actress Xolile Tshabalala announced on her social media platform this week that Blood Legacy has been canned

Tshabalala, who leads the cast of the series, bid farewell to the show and her character

Fans of the show responded to Netflix cancelling the series on Tuesday, 10 November 2026

Netflix fans react as Xolile Tshabalala reveals the cancellation of 'Blood Legacy'. Images: Netflixsa and Jabu McDonald

Source: Getty Images

Netflix stunned its South African viewers recently when it canned its popular series Blood Legacy, which is led by former Skeem Saam star Xolile Tshabalala, Enhle Mbali, and many more.

Season 2 of the popular TV show introduced legendary actress Thembi Nyandeni and actress Amanda Seome.

Nyandeni also addressed claims that she has replaced the late actress Connie Chiume, who passed away after season 1.

Entertainment commentator Mlu revealed on his X account on Tuesday, 10 November 2026, that actress Xolile Tshabalala confirmed the end of the series.

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Tshabalala said on her Instagram account: "Mtakababa, Mandlakayise. Bidding farewell to the amazing show. A few weeks ago, we got the sad news that Netflix has canceled Blood Legacy. There will be no season 3. Truth be told, it hit me hard. I have loved every second; sadly, we have to say goodbye after two amazing seasons. Thank you, Gambit and Netflix, for the opportunity. To our loyal audience, I love you to the ends of the world; thank you for your support and unconditional love for the past two years. To the cast and crew of Blood Legacy seasons 1 and 2, I love you, and I will forever cherish you all. Thank you for keeping my afro rising. Like my afro, I rise. Proudly self, proudly African; that is all I can be. Vuma dlozi lami."

Netflix fans react

@sowazis said:

"Ey, this is what's gonna happen to @etvTheFourOfUs on @NetflixSA if they don't pull up their socks...They are losing the plot, and as much as they have great names in their cast...Hay'khona, they are struggling to keep us the viewers."

@SAINTP279 replied:

"What else was gonna come from how season 2 ended?? What a bloodbath."

@NdzauT reacted:

"Even the original series doesn't have a final season, I think."

@ThandzMAS said:

"Hawu, but why? But I guess they cannot come back from that shooting massacre."

@kbhebhe wrote:

"Hayibo, so the entire family perished in that shooting?"

Netflix viewers stunned as Xolile Tshabalala shares the end of 'Blood Legacy'. Image: netflixsa

Source: Twitter

SK Original Surprises 'Blood Legacy' Actor Mduduzi Mabaso With Custom Artwork

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that South African visual artist SK Original gifted Rhythm City actor Mduduzi Mabaso a custom artwork piece on 31 October 2026.

SK Original shared the emotional handover moment on Instagram, where the two men examined the framed piece together in a studio setting.

Mduduzi Mabaso responded with a heartfelt prayer message, calling SK Original a 'king' and asking God to bless him.

Source: Briefly News