South Africa's most decorated female Olympian has opted to represent the Netherlands, citing the prospect of better support

Other national swimmers face paying up to R55,000 each to compete at the December championships in China

The developments have renewed scrutiny of the R31 million spent on the country's 2026 FIFA World Cup programme

Tatjana Smith's Netherlands switch and the R55,000 each required from SA swimmers have brought Gayton McKenzie's R31 million World Cup spending back into focus. Image: Rodger Bosch/AFP, Michael Reaves

Source: Getty Images

South Africa's sporting funding arrangements have come under renewed scrutiny following Tatjana Smith's decision to switch her international allegiance to the Netherlands. The development comes as other South African swimmers face paying up to R55,000 each to compete internationally, bringing Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie's R31 million FIFA World Cup expenditure back into focus.

Smith announced her decision on Tuesday, 10 November 2026. The four-time Olympic medallist, who holds South African and Dutch citizenship, said better high-performance support and financial sustainability influenced her decision.

Smith explained that the financial and practical challenges of swimming had previously made her career difficult to sustain.

"The reality is that this opportunity also offers greater high-performance support and the potential to build a more sustainable career," she said.

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Swimming South Africa's R55,000 World Championships bill

The development coincides with Swimming South Africa's announcement that selected athletes must contribute towards competing at the World Aquatics Swimming Championships in China from 1 to 6 December.

According to Newsday, athletes requiring the organisation to purchase their international flights face an estimated contribution of R55,000 each. Those arranging their own flights must pay R37,000 each.

The R55,000 option covers flights, accommodation and management costs. Athletes must additionally cover visas, travel insurance and domestic flights to Johannesburg.

Swimming South Africa stipulated that R40,000 deposits were due by 10 November, with the remaining R15,000 payable by 25 November. The initial deadline has now passed.

Gayton McKenzie's R31m World Cup spending resurfaces

The funding requirements have also revived questions about the department's R30.95 million expenditure on its 2026 FIFA World Cup programme.

McKenzie defended the spending in a statement on 19 July 2026, explaining that it covered official travel, hospitality, match tickets, an exhibition match and promotional activities involving artists and cultural participants.

ActionSA MP Dereleen James questioned the priorities, saying:

"Communities across the country lack basic sporting facilities, and young South Africans are denied opportunities because of crumbling infrastructure."

AfriForum's head of public relations, Ernst van Zyl, argued that the money could have supported sports bursaries, school facilities and national teams.

The three developments have placed athlete support and sports funding back in the national conversation. Smith's decision does not establish that the R55,000 contribution caused her departure, but her comments about financial sustainability add context to the debate.

Roland Schoeman has defended Tatjana Smith after Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma questioned her South African identity. Image: Shaun Boterill/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Roland Schoeman defends Tatjana Smith after identity comments

Briefly News also reported that former Olympic swimmer Roland Schoeman came to Tatjana Smith's defence after March and March founder Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma questioned the Olympic champion's South African identity following her switch to the Netherlands.

Schoeman reminded critics that Smith had won four Olympic medals for South Africa. He also criticised Swimming South Africa over the R55,000 that athletes are expected to contribute to compete internationally.

Source: Briefly News