A woman broke down on the N3 at night while heavily pregnant and began vomiting uncontrollably on the side of the road

Two truck drivers spotted her and stepped out of their vehicles to make sure she was safe without approaching her

Her emotional TikTok thank-you video resonated with thousands of South Africans who praised the truckers

A pregnant South African woman found herself in a frightening situation. She was on the N3 highway at night, and two strangers in trucks changed everything.

A woman shared a wholesome experience with truck drivers. Image: R9 Media Photo Collective / Pexels / @mercy.mahloele / TikTok

Source: TikTok

Mercy Mahloele shared an emotional selfie-style video on TikTok on 9 November, speaking directly to the truck drivers who came to her aid. She was travelling on the N3 at around 8 pm with her baby, Lana, in the back seat when she felt unwell.

TikTok user @mercy.mahloele said she pulled over, stepped out of the car, and began vomiting uncontrollably on the side of the road. What happened next left her overwhelmed with gratitude. Two trucks pulled up nearby. She said she did not know if the drivers had called each other or whether they simply both spotted her at the same time. Both men climbed out and positioned themselves to watch over her from a distance, without coming close enough to alarm her. She described the moment one driver flashed his lights to signal it was safe for her to get back on the road, and how that small gesture made her feel completely at ease. She said:

"They just went outside, out of their cars, but later he torched it towards me, and I immediately felt safe."

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Mercy was open about how vulnerable the situation felt, noting that the N3 is known to be a particularly dangerous stretch of road, especially at night. She said the drivers never once approached her but made absolutely certain she was not alone. Her voice thick with emotion:

"Like, as a woman, like Nana on the N3, thank you, guys."

Watch her full thank-you message on TikTok:

Mzansi praises truck drivers

South Africans flooded the comments section with warmth. Many were moved to tears by the story:

@user1809595634564 wrote:

"God sent you two angels in a human form 🙌"

@Phillipine07 said:

"I don't know why I'm tearing up looking and listening to you. I'm glad you're safe, and God bless the drivers 💖 💜 💗 ❤️"

@Work Hard commented:

"Big up to those two guys. We need more people like those guys in our country. May God continue to bless those guys 🙏"

@Oteng.Lamola joked:

"If it's a boy, he must be named N3,"

@The star added:

"Us HMV we care for people, believe you me."

@Tee shared:

"As a woman in logistics, truck drivers are the best."

Other Briefly News stories about heroic encounters

A Zimbabwean woman, @swinky04, struck a chord across the continent after sharing a frank, humble video extending deep appreciation to South Africa for hosting millions of legal and undocumented foreign nationals over the past several decades.

Former waitress Kwenzi Mthalane (@kwenziemthalane) went viral after posting a heartfelt tribute thanking a generous customer, addressed affectionately as King Dube, who tipped her R30,000 to help finance her university education.

A young South African woman melted hearts across social media after sharing an emotional video publicly acknowledging and thanking her partner for his unwavering love and sacrifices.

Source: Briefly News