Die Hoërskool Menlopark star athlete Megan Nieman delivered a historic performance on the international stage

The Grade 11 hurdles sensation broke a prestigious record during a fiercely contested championship race

Her school and community rallied behind her online to celebrate the major athletic milestone

A Pretoria high school star has made sporting history by racing to gold at the Youth Olympic Games. Image: Die Hoërskool Menlopark

Source: Facebook

A Pretoria high school learner has made sporting history after storming to a sensational victory on the global track stage. Seventeen-year-old Megan Nieman, a Grade 11 pupil at Die Hoërskool Menlopark, clinched the gold medal in the women’s 400m hurdles final at the Youth Olympic Games in Dakar, Senegal on 10 November 2026. Her breathtaking performance marked South Africa’s third gold medal of the championship and established her as the first athlete from Pretoria ever to win a Youth Olympic title.

Pretoria school celebrates golden girl

The school, Die Hoërskool Menlopark, took to Facebook to celebrate Nieman’s remarkable run, confirming that her winning time of 57.75 seconds established a new Olympic Youth Player Record by 0.16 seconds. According to Rekord, Nieman lined up in lane seven and launched out of the blocks, overcoming a near-fall over the penultimate hurdle where she momentarily lost her balance and trailed Switzerland's Mina Hirsbrunner by almost two metres. Digging deep with a blistering burst of acceleration over the final 50 metres, she overtook her Swiss rival just ten metres from the finish line to claim a memorable win and bounce back from previous heartbreak at the World Athletics U20 Championships.

See the school's congratulatory Facebook post for Megan below:

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Mzansi applauds track star

The congratulatory announcement was met with immense pride online as parents, alumni, and supporters shared their warmest wishes. Commenters praised her hard work and acknowledged the dedication of her family and coaches in propelling her to international success.

Marian Bakkes said:

"Mooi so, Megan [Well done, Megan] 👏."

Menlobond shared:

"Welgedaan, Megan [Well done, Megan]!"

Rentia Kruyshaar added:

"Fantasties! Veels geluk [Fantastic! Congratulations]!"

Anne-Marie Scheepers noted:

"So trots saam met julle. Baie geluk, Megan [So proud along with you all. Congratulations, Megan] 🎉."

Joy Mettler shared:

"Baie geluk aan Megan! Jy is 'n inspirasie vir almal by Menlopark [Congratulations to Megan! You are an inspiration to everyone at Menlopark]."

Mathilda Nel added:

"Trotse ouma Megs jy het so hard gewerk en verdien dit so, saam met ondersteunende ouers. Baie geluk weer, Rouchelle en Leon. Bravo [Proud gran Megs, you worked so hard and deserve this so much, along with supportive parents. Congratulations once again, Rouchelle and Leon. Bravo]."

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Source: Briefly News