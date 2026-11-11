Izingane Zes'thembu star Sne Mseleku launched a branded clothing line inspired by her viral reality TV catchphrase

The 32-year-old KwaZulu-Natal personality began selling T-shirts featuring the phrase 'Siya Pretendana La'

Sne credited her sibling Abongwe for helping her get the business off the ground with an initial batch of T-shirts

Sne Mseleku found a way to turn her viral “Siya Pretendana La” catchphrase into a clothing business. Image: Sne Mseleku

Source: Facebook

Reality TV personality Sne Mseleku has taken her first steps into entrepreneurship, launching a clothing line built around one of the most talked-about phrases from her time on Izingane Zes'thembu. The branded T-shirts carry the words "Siya Pretendana La," a catchphrase that caught fire among viewers of the show and stuck in the public consciousness long after the episode aired.

The 32-year-old KwaZulu-Natal native was quick to clear the air about what motivated the venture. Far from being a swipe at her family, Sne described the clothing business as a genuine effort to build financial independence and lay the groundwork for something she can grow over time.

Sne's entrepreneurial push

The launch fits into a broader chapter of personal reinvention for Sne. Back in June 2026, she told Daily Sun that she was committed to turning her life around, including her choice not to have more children before marriage and her desire to rebuild her father Musa Mseleku's trust in her.

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She has spoken openly about wanting to set a positive example for her children and siblings, and the clothing line represents a concrete move in that direction. Sne has described the business as something she hopes to manage independently before eventually expanding it into a larger brand.

Sne's business move sparked conversations about reality TV personalities turning viral moments into income. Image: Sne Mseleku

Source: Facebook

Family support and social media reach

A key figure in getting the venture off the ground was her sibling Abongwe, who supplied the first batch of T-shirts and offered early backing for the idea. Sne has been vocal about crediting Abongwe for giving the business its initial momentum.

Beyond family, social media has become the primary engine driving the brand's visibility. With more than 60,000 followers on her online platforms, Sne is using her digital presence to showcase the T-shirts and reach potential customers directly. She noted that most of the support flowing towards the brand has come through social media, making it a critical marketing tool for the still-young venture.

The warm reception from both fans and family has pushed Sne to keep going, with her father's pride in her efforts standing out as a particular source of motivation. Rather than leaning entirely on her television profile for recognition, she is testing whether a memorable on-screen moment can be the foundation for something that lasts well beyond the show.

Sne Mseleku’s boyfriend allegedly leaked their chats

Sne Mseleku is once again trending on social media for all the wrong reasons, and this time, her relationship drama has taken centre stage.

Leaked screenshots of the reality TV star's conversation with her alleged boyfriend are circulating online, where he confronted her about cheating on him and falling pregnant.

Source: Briefly News