Lwah Ndlunkulu's Facebook posts are circulating online, raising public concern about the Afro-pop singer's well-being

Inkabi Records confirmed Lwah has been receiving professional treatment at a rehabilitation facility for the past two months

Podcast and Chill previously dropped a bombshell about Lwah's alleged financial frustrations with Big Zulu's label

Lwah Ndlunkulu’s concerning messages resurfaced amid fallout with Big Zulu’s Inkabi Records. Image: Lwah The Ndlunkulu

Source: Facebook

Worrying posts from Afro-pop singer Lwah Ndlunkulu's Facebook page have gone viral, reigniting public concern about her state of mind. The footage, shared by gossip outlet @BuzzLifenews on X, shows a scrolling screen-recording of her verified Facebook account displaying a string of erratic, text-only posts — with engagement from followers visibly piling up in real time.

The timing of the resurfaced content is no coincidence. Podcast and Chill recently dropped a bombshell, claiming the singer was unhappy at Big Zulu's Inkabi Records, allegedly due to financial disputes with the label. It was also reported that Lwah wanted to appear on the podcast herself to counter claims her manager had been making about her mental health.

Inkabi Records breaks silence on Lwah Ndlunkulu's health

Inkabi Records has since confirmed that Lwah Ndlunkulu is experiencing psychosis and has been undergoing professional treatment at a wellness and rehabilitation facility for the past two months. In a statement, the label pushed back firmly against suggestions that it played any role in her health struggles, attributing her difficulties instead to personal circumstances, including substance use concerns.

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The record label added that it has been working alongside Lwah's family throughout this period and is covering the costs of her medical care. Back in October, Inkabi Records had disclosed that the singer had been admitted to a medical facility for a procedure, though the nature of that admission and its link to her mental health were not revealed at the time.

On the matter of their professional relationship, the label maintained that all contractual and financial dealings with Lwah have been fair, transparent, and carried out with the blessing of her grandfather.

Watch the viral Facebook posts that sparked the concern below:

Peeps react to Lwah Ndlunkulu's posts

The clip prompted an outpouring of responses online. Here is what some had to say:

@Shaun52746748 asked:

"Does she really have kids?"

@Mthobisi0612541 remarked:

"Such a beautiful talent going to the drain."

@Wiresbrg questioned:

"What exactly is going on?"

@mpumi_NieselSA queried:

"Guys, does Illuminati really exist? Let's put religious psychosis aside; does it exist, vele? Because I'm tired of being this broke when I have a bunch of useless family members that I can sacrifice 🫩we're all gonna die in the end anyway 🤷🏽‍♀️"

MaWhoo and Lwah Ndlunkulu drop Maskandi album

The development comes months after Briefly News reported that Lwah Ndlunkulu joined forces with MaWhoo on a full-length Maskandi album titled Isithembu, stepping outside their usual genres.

The 15-track project features guest appearances from several musicians the two have collaborated with on solo projects.

Source: Briefly News