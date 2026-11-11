Sara Jane Osborn was photographing a rainbow in Anchorage when a dark, tentacled object appeared in the sky near a military base

The jellyfish-shaped object hovered and rotated for roughly three minutes before disappearing almost as quickly as it had appeared

Viewers flooded the comments with their own theories about what the mysterious object could be

A jellyfish-shaped UFO hovering near a US military base in Alaska. Images: Sara Jane Osborn/TikTok

Source: TikTok

A woman in Alaska captured footage of a strange, dark object hovering in the sky near a US military base, and the internet has had a lot to say about it.

Sara Jane Osborn was out photographing a rainbow in Anchorage on 15 June at around 10:13pm when something unusual caught her eye. Above the treeline, in the direction of Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson (JBER), a dark, jellyfish-shaped object appeared to float in the evening sky. The base hosts F-22 Raptor fighters and supports air defence, surveillance and military airlift operations.

Osborn described the object as having dangling appendages that moved on their own as it slowly rotated and hovered in place. For comparison, a small aircraft visible during the same outing appeared tiny next to it. The sighting lasted roughly three minutes before the object disappeared.

"It disappeared almost as quickly as it came," she said.

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She later searched the area but found no kite, no operator and no straightforward explanation for what she had seen.

The footage was reshared by the Daily Mail on TikTok on 10 November 2026, where it quickly racked up hundreds of thousands of likes and tens of thousands of comments. Sceptics were quick to note that the object's shape bears a striking resemblance to the so-called "Jellyfish UAP" previously recorded by US military sensors in Iraq, while others pointed out that balloons, kites and atmospheric conditions can easily produce unusual-looking footage.

Watch the Alaska UFO footage shared by the Daily Mail on TikTok:

What viewers are saying

The clip drew thousands of responses on the TikTok page, with most people landing firmly in the sceptic camp:

@damnbrosuii wrote:

"Prolly some kid who flies a kite."

@Виктор joked:

"Why is it every time UFO is recorded with Nokia 3310."

@lordbrotha added:

"Why is everyone always filming on an air fryer when things like this happens?"

@S observed:

"Isn't it funny we watch this stuff now and we don't even care bro. It's just normal, they might as well just let them loose at this point."

@james🌍 kept it simple:

"It's probably a kite."

@Pookie.is.punk offered a solution:

"That's a squid kite, you can buy them off Amazon."

@✝️Vaimen made a fair point:

"Well it is a UFO though... an Unidentified Flying Object... doesn't necessarily mean aliens."

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Source: Briefly News