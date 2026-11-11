Former Orlando Pirates midfielder Patrick Maswanganyi called on Kaizer Chiefs supporters to show more patience towards the club's young players

Maswanganyi made the appeal after Mduduzi Shabalala missed a penalty in Chiefs' Carling Knockout Cup win over Siwelele this past weekend

The ex-Pirates star warned that harsh fan criticism could damage the confidence of youngsters like Mfundo Vilakazi as they develop

Former Orlando Pirates midfielder Patrick Maswanganyi has called on Kaizer Chiefs supporters to exercise more patience with the club's younger players, cautioning that relentless criticism could stall their growth.

Maswanganyi shared his views with the South African Football Journalists Association (SAFJA) following Amakhosi's 2-1 Carling Knockout Cup victory over Siwelele last weekend, a match in which youngster Mduduzi Shabalala missed a penalty.

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Maswanganyi recounted seeing supporters gesture for Shabalala to be taken off after the missed spot kick. However, the young Chiefs player went on to contribute to creating a second penalty for his side, playing a direct role in the team's recovery.

The former Pirates star argued that had Shabalala been substituted immediately after his error, the outcome of the match could have been very different. He used the incident to illustrate why young players need the opportunity to recover from mistakes rather than facing instant condemnation from their own fans.

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Maswanganyi also referenced midfielder Mfundo Vilakazi as another emerging talent who deserves room to grow without the burden of excessive scrutiny. He pointed out that young footballers require time, encouragement, and competitive experience before they can consistently perform at the highest level.

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Beyond match-day incidents, Maswanganyi broadened his message to address the wider culture surrounding young South African footballers. He suggested that emerging players in other countries benefit from more nurturing environments, and that local supporters have a responsibility to help foster similar conditions at home.

He stressed that players such as Shabalala and Vilakazi carry potential beyond club football, with both capable of developing into key members of the Bafana Bafana national squad if given the right support.

Maswanganyi's remarks arrive at a moment of high expectation at Naturena, where supporters are eager to see consistent performances as Kaizer Chiefs aim to reclaim their place among South Africa's elite clubs. His appeal was clear: protect, appreciate, and encourage the youngsters rather than undermining them when performances fall short.

Source: Briefly News