Obren Msuku appeared on the Unscripted podcast to share his side of the Married at First Sight Season 3 story

The 38-year-old entrepreneur revealed a content producer reached out to him directly because the show was short of husbands

Obren also addressed the explosive allegations that surfaced during the infamous 'list' drama on the show

Obren addressed his appearance on 'Married at First Sight SA' season 3, claiming he never applied to join the show. Image: Obren Msuku

Source: Facebook

Former Married at First Sight Season 3 cast member Obren Msuku has set the record straight on how he ended up on the show. Speaking on the Unscripted podcast, the 38-year-old entrepreneur dropped a revelation that surprised many fans: he never sent in an application.

It was a content producer who first got in touch with him. At the time, Obren was coming out of a six-year relationship and had been single for about a year, so the timing was right enough to at least hear her out.

How Obren got cast on MAFS

Host Peter Manjate asked him directly why he signed up, and Obren was quick to correct the framing.

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"I did not sign up. I did not write an email to Married at First Sight and say, 'I want to get married.' No."

He explained that because of his background in the media industry, a female content producer approached him, telling him the show needed more husbands.

"She said, 'Listen, we need husbands on the show."

Obren admitted he was not immediately sold on the idea.

"It took time, though, for her to convince me because I was a bit sceptical. I've never been one to chase clout, especially with my background. I could have been famous any day over the past 15 years.”

Ultimately, he decided to give it a shot.

"I just gave myself a bit of grace. I was like, 'Go for it. Why not?' Maybe this could be an opportunity for you to meet the love of your life."

Watch the video below:

The 'list' drama and misconceptions

Obren's journey on the show was anything but smooth. His marriage to Laurinda Mabunda played out largely in the shadow of the now-infamous "list," which came about after husband Hlulani Ngobeni wrote down gossip his wife Nompumelelo Sobhuza had shared following a girls' pyjama party. Hlulani then circulated the list among the other cast members, and Obren found himself at the top of it, with allegations including money laundering, car theft, and details about a back-room situation at his childhood home.

During the podcast episode, Obren tackled these misconceptions head-on, pushing back on the narrative his ex-wife built around him during the show. Netizens had plenty to say in response to the interview. Below are some of the reactions:

@thulo_mot:

"Laurinda is dishonest."

@nsimky_k:

"The fact he ran away from the show means we can't take him seriously."

@baleseng_phahlane:

"Why did you run from the reunion? Eish mina ungphoqile bruwam and I favour you. It’s like you running away from a lot of things."

@rjm20001929:

"I believe Obren."

@lexusvega:

"You married a narcissistic woman; they don't like rejection, and you choosing yourself as a man frustrates them because you activate their abandonment wound."

@lakhens:

"Coming to reunion then leaving without saying anything to production, aowa, I view that as being a coward."

@lindelwalee:

"Married At First Sight Mzansi must be cancelled, ayikho lento."

Hlulani Ngobeni opened up about his marriage

Hlulani Ngobeni opened up about his painful marriage experience in a candid podcast interview.

The Married at First Sight Mzansi star admitted his ex-wife Nompumelelo was not interested in him, saying she preferred rich men.

Source: Briefly News